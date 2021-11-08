Marvel's Eternals features many new characters for the first time. In the mid-credits scene, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is introduced to Pip the Troll. But just who is Pip the Troll? And who provided the voice for the character. Let's start with the latter question. The voice for Pip the Troll is comedian Patton Oswalt. This is not, of course, Oswalt's first time appearing in a Marvel Studios project. In fact, this will be his third.

First, he appeared in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. Patton Oswalt played multiple of the Koenig brothers who helped Coulson's SHIELD team during the course of the series, as well as one hippie brother that wanted nothing to do with SHIELD whatsoever. The Koenigs were trusted agents that, in their own way, brought a light hearted wholesomeness to the series.

His second Marvel Studios project was in the HULU animated series, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., where he played the voice of the titular M.O.D.O.K. over the entire series. Although Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. was short lived, Oswalt's comedic timing helped to make the series memorable.

Oswalt started as a stand-up comedian and still performs regularly. He has appeared as a regular on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and has had several comedy specials on both HBO and Comedy Central. He was named as Entertainment Weekly's "It Comedian" of 2002. He has regularly appeared in TV shows and movies since an appearance on Seinfeld in 1994.

His character in Marvel's Eternals is Pip the Troll, and he appears in a mid credits scene only. Pip the Troll has a long history in Marvel Comics. He was created by legendary writer Jim Starlin as a foil for Adam Warlock in 1975 and was introduced in Strange Tales volume 2 #179. His initial run in the comics lasted only 2 years until he was killed off in Avengers Annual#7 in 1977.

Pip would later be revived in 1990 and become involved in the Infinity Gauntlet crossover series before becoming a part of the Infinity Watch.

Pip was once Prince Gofern of the planet Laxidazia, in the Dolenz System, in the Milky Way Galaxy. He was originally an alien of the Laxidazian race who enjoyed painting pictures of the night sky. Pip became physically and psychologically mutated into a morally degenerate, stunted, satyr-like form known as a "troll" during a bout of drunkenness brought on by a mutagenic hallucinogenic ale. Like all Laxidazian trolls, Pip has four digits (including opposable thumb) on each hand, hooflike feet, and large pointed ears; apparently, normal Laxidazians are nearly identical to Earth humans. After his transformation, his people, also sick of his lewd, lecherous, and hedonistic behavior, stripped him of his office and rank. He stowed away on a spaceship and continues his life of debauchery. Pip began his habit of dressing in a pair of maroon, ripped pants and nothing else.

It is unknown, as of yet, how Pip the Troll will be used going forward in the MCU, although the fact that he is being introduced now, when Adam Warlock, a character he is so closely associated with, is set to be introduced in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, cannot be a coincidence. Marvel's Eternals is in theaters now.