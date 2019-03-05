Joe Dante's killer fish favorite is now officially a Scream Factory-branded title as they present the 80s cult classic in a new blu-ray Steelbook package with an all-new 4K scan of the original negative and a brand new audio commentary with Executive Producer Roger Corman. All bonus features from the prior Blu-ray release will be ported over as well. Piranha will be swimming its way this Summer (naturally) as the official street date is June 11th for U.S. and Canada territories (Region A).

Just when you thought it was safe to go in the river, Piranha features a stellar group of talent in front of as well as behind the camera. The top-notch cast of cult stars includes Kevin McCarthy (Invasion Of The Body Snatchers), Barbara Steele (Black Sunday), Belinda Balaski (The Howling), Dick Miller (A Bucket Of Blood), Paul Bartel (Eating Raoul) and Richard Deacon (The Dick Van Dyke Show).

While searching for missing teenagers, novice skip tracer Maggie McKeown (Heather Menzies) and one of the locals, town boozer Paul Grogan (Bradford Dillman) stumble upon a top-secret Army laboratory doing genetic research on piranha fish for the purpose of developing biological warfare. When they are accidentally released from the compound, the deadly school of eating machines head downstream and eat everything, and anything, in their path.

Only 5,000 units of the Piranha steelbook are being produced total. When they're gone, they're gone! The artwork you see pictured below comes to Scream Factory from by artist Nathanael Marsh (who also illustrated our prior John Carpenter-themed steelbooks, including Halloween II & III). If you order directly from the Shout! Factory site though, your packaging will also include an exclusive 28.5" x 16.5" rolled lithograph of the illustration. (The litho will not be available elsewhere and only 1,500 of them each are being made). The site offer with the litho can be found at

Piranha (1978) Steelbook Bonus Features

• NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary With Executive Producer Roger Corman

• Audio Commentary With Director Joe Dante And Producer Jon Davison

• "The Making Of Piranha" - Interviews With Executive Producer Roger Corman, Director Joe Dante, And Actors Dick Miller, Belinda Balaski And More...

• Behind-The-Scenes Footage

• Bloopers And Outtakes

• Stills Galleries

• Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gallery Featuring Photos From Creature Designer/Animator Phil Tippett's Archives

• Additional Scenes From The TV Version

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spots

• Radio Spots

