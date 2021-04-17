He might have been fired from Disney from his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but Johnny Depp still has no reason to miss playing the character. In fact, according to the actor, he frequently travels with the Captain Jack apparel, keeping the iconic fictional pirate close to him at all times.

On Friday, Johnny Depp was in attendance at the BCN Film Fest to promote his newest movie, Minamata. Speaking with El País about his career at the event, Depp was asked if he misses playing Jack Sparrow after being ousted from the role. Translated, here's what the actor had to say in response.

"No, I don't miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me."

As for why Depp consistently carries around the Captain Jack apparel with him, the actor explains that it's to always keep the beloved Disney character on standby for children who may want to see him. Depp says that anytime he has the opportunity, he likes to visit children in hospitals and spend hours improvising in character as the pirate. Footage of Depp entertaining children as Captain Jack has previously made the rounds online.

Depp first began playing Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003, starting with the very first Pirates of the Caribbean movie The Curse of the Black Pearl. Reprising the role in four sequels, Depp last played Captain Jack in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. A sixth movie has been in slow development for years at Disney, though it was previously announced that the sequel would not feature Jack Sparrow.

There's a popular petition on change.org with fans demanding Disney bring back Depp to play Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. More than 580,000 fans have already added their names to the petition, and new signatures are getting added very day. There's no indication at this time that Disney will reverse course by calling back Depp to do at least one more movie, but the high levels of fan support certainly won't hurt the cause.

"He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing," the petition description reads. "But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time? Don't they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon."

Even without the movie franchise, Depp is keeping Captain Jack Sparrow around for young fans to enjoy. It remains to be seen if he'll ever return to the big screen as well. In any case, you can join the movement by signing your name to the petition at Change.org. This news comes to us from El País.