It has been rumored that Disney is replacing Johnny Depp with a female actress in their Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are writing the new project, but a finished script has yet to be turned in. Depp has been in the news a lot lately with accusations of domestic abuse, violence on movie sets, and general erratic behavior, which has more than likely made Disney take pause to reevaluate the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

As for who would be taking over for Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, it is believed that Redd, the current star of the Disneyland and Disney World ride will take the lead. Redd is the new pirate who took over the controversial wench auction scene, which was recently changed. Redd has been incorporated into the park as well, and has become a popular cast member wandering amongst selfie-hungry tourists. It's pretty clear that Disney has some other plans for Redd that go beyond the ride.

It was revealed back in October that Johnny Depp wasn't going to be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Screenwriter Stuart Beattie was asked about Depp's current involvement with the franchise and heavily hinted that his job was now finished. Beattie had this to say about Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean future.

"I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now. And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it's been great for him, it's been great for us, so I'm just very, very happy about it."

Pirates of the Caribbean was the last ride that Walt Disney personally oversaw before his death in 1966. Since then, there have been some pretty big changes made to the attraction, most notably adding elements from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, including Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. The wench auction had been there since the beginning, and some fans were upset that they were changing a part of the iconic ride. With that being said, there could be some backlash if Redd is truly introduced as the new face of the franchise.

Related: Pirates of the Caribbean 5 to Be a Stand Alone Adventure Says Jerry Bruckheimer

Obviously, this is all just a rumor for now. But, seeing Redd outside of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland and Disney World has led more than one person to believe that Disney has some pretty big plans for the female pirate. Other popular pirates from the ride don't have their own cast members greeting fans and providing photo opportunities, so something is definitely going on. As for starring in the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, we'll just have to wait and see what Disney has up their sleeve. This rumor was first reported by Hybrid News.