A new Pirates of the Caribbean movie is happening at Disney with Margot Robbie set to star. Ever since the release of 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales, the studio has been looking to forge a new path forward for the multi-billion dollar franchise, which may or may not include Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. In this case, Robbie is re-teaming with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson for an all-new adventure.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who has long been associated with the franchise, is set to produce. Story details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being, but it is said that this isn't intended to be a spin-off of the previous movies. Instead, it will be a totally new story with new characters using the franchise's namesake that will also be inspired by the Disneyland ride.

This also won't be replacing the previously announced reboot that was announced in October 2019. That project has Ted Elliott, a veteran of the franchise, and Craig Mazin, known best as the man behind HBO's hit Chernoblyl, set to craft a new entry in the series. Disney had previously hired Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to pen a version of the reboot back in 2018. However, they departed the project early last year, paving the way for Elliott and Mazin to have a crack at it. Johnny Depp's return remains up in the air at this point.

It seems Disney may be looking to expand the scope of the long-running franchise with both projects going at once. Margot Robbie has become one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood. Some of her recent credits include I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell. She is also set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn once again in The Suicide Squad next year. As for Christina Hodson, she has similarly become a go-to screenwriter in recent years. Hodson penned 2018's Bumblebee and is also attached to write the long-gestating Flash solo movie, as well as Batgirl.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise launched in 2003 with The Curse of the Black Pearl. Across five entire, the movies have grossed an impressive $4.5 billion at the global box office. Dead Men Tell No Tales represented a steep decline compared to 2011's On Stranger Tides, which prompted Disney to explore new directions for the series to keep it afloat. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.