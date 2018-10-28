Disney is in the midst of concocting a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, but it will most likely be missing one very import ingredient. Original Pirates of the Caribbean screenwriter Stuart Beattie has strongly hinted that Johnny Depp will no longer be involved with the franchise.

Johnny Depp has been in the news frequently over the last few years, with only a few reports of positive news. His inclusion in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has caused backlash due to recent allegations of domestic abuse by the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard. Additionally, Depp has been giving some pretty bizarre interviews, including talks of shooting a Titanic remake in his bathtub.

In a new interview, Stuart Beattie does not confirm nor deny that Johnny Depp has been given the boot from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Jack Sparrow, but it seems like the writing is on the wall for the actor. When asked about Depp being finished with the franchise, Beattie nodded and had this to say.

"I think he's had a great run. Obviously, he's made that character his own and it's become the character he's most famous for now."

Beattie went on to say that he's happy with the way things worked out for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as well as Johnny Depp's career, noting that it's the role that the actor is best-known for now.

It's beginning to look like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise will receive the reboot treatment. The studio is reportedly eying Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to take over the new project. With that being said, it looks like Johnny Depp would have been out either way. The studio recently fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn over some controversial tweets, so it doesn't seem that Depp would be welcome with Disney any longer either.

Johnny Depp had a good run as Captain Jack Sparrow, but after five films in fifteen years, it looks like that run is over. Last year's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales grossed $794 million worldwide, which is the second-worst in the franchise's history. While that number is still really good for nearly any other franchise, it's believed that dwindling interest as well as Depp's problems behind-the-scenes are the main factors for a possible reboot of the series.

In the end, Stuart Beattie believes that Johnny Depp will still be Captain Jack Sparrow for many fans and that he will continue to visit children's hospitals as the character in the years to come. Before the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Depp was known as a big star, but it was his performances as the lovable Sparrow that brought him huge mainstream success and a lot of money, which he seems to have spent. It will be interesting to see where Depp's career goes next after the fallout, though the actor recently stated that he has been confirmed for Fantastic Beasts 3. You can check out the rest of the interview with Stuart Beattie over at The Daily Mail.