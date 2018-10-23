Disney may be looking to reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with arguably the hottest screenwriting duo in Hollywood right now. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the pair behind the Deadpool movies, have met with the Mouse House about a possible jump-start for the multi-billion dollar franchise. While they haven't closed a deal just yet and it looks like this is just early discussions, this could be huge. And it could mean we've seen the last of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

According to a new report, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are in early talks to pen the script for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. Again, we should caution that these are just early discussions, but it's still intriguing all the same. Reese and Wernick, in addition to Deadpool and this year's very successful sequel, Deadpool 2, have also penned Zombieland (as well as its upcoming sequel) and 6 Underground, which is being directed by Michael Bay for Netflix, with Ryan Reynolds on board to star. To add to that, they also penned the sci-fi thriller Life and are attached to a Clue remake.

Point being, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have a hot hand right now and a clear golden touch. Disney, meanwhile, is in the process of purchasing most of Fox's media assets, including all of their movie studio, 20th Century Fox. So they're going to be more franchise-focused than ever and, considering that the Pirates of the Caribbean movies to date have made $4.5 billion worldwide, they have no reason to think that continuing the series in some way or another is a bad idea. Handing the reins over to a duo like Reese and Wernick could be a great way to breathe some new life into it.

After five entries, it's quite possible that audiences are ready for something new. Though still successful, last year's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales grossed $794 million worldwide, which is the second-worst in the history of the franchise. Up to this point, the series has been fronted by Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. However, Depp's troubles, including alleged abuse to his ex-wife Amber Heard, in addition to reported on-set issues, may mean it's time for Disney to move on from the character and take the movies in a new direction. Not to mention, given their recent firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they've set a standard of expected behavior for those the studio works with.

We reported in August that Disney was in the early stages of working on Pirates of the Caribbean 6. At the time, it was expected that it would be a sequel, as opposed to a reboot. But things change and it looks like the guys who made Deadpool one of the biggest franchises on the planet may take a crack at making this one new again. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Deadline.