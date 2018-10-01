Pitch Perfect 4 was recently teased by Rebel Wilson in a social media post. The actress, along with Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, and Chrissie Fit all attended a joint birthday party for Camp and her husband, Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin. The four women gathered into a photobooth to take a picture together, with each of them holding up the number 4 with their fingers. This has led to speculation that Pitch Perfect 4 could be in the works, especially since each one of the actresses posted the photo on social media as well.

Anna Kendrick, who was not at the joint birthday party, has said in the past that she would love to get back together for Pitch Perfect 4. Kendrick said that they'd continue to do them "forever," if they could. In an interview from last week, Brittany Snow talked about the idea of a fourth installment. She had this to say.

"I think all of us would be game for it. We have the best time filming those movies. We made some of our best friends during that franchise... part of us knows that chapter might be closed and is okay with that, but we are still incredibly close and we will probably make them - if they want us to - until the end of time."

Rebel Wilson echoed Brittany Snow's thoughts, declaring that they would all still make more films together even if the studio stopped. "We'll make our own movie on our phones because we love each other," says Wilson. Obviously, the latest social media post does not mean that Pitch Perfect 4 is officially happening. It does reinforce the fact that those ladies all love making movies together.

To date, the Pitch Perfect franchise has generated over $565.2 million worldwide, which means that the studio would more than likely be interested in revisiting those characters. Out of the previous three installments, the second movie was the most successful, earning $287.5 million worldwide. The critical reviews of the movies go down as more are made, but they each have an A- from CinemaScore and most fans would love to see Pitch Perfect 4 get made.

Pitch Perfect 4 could very well happen, but there has been no official confirmation that it's actually happening, as of this writing. Excitement has already started to spread on social media, so that could be the extra kick that the studio needs to get prepared for a fourth film. Even if it doesn't, it would be pretty awesome to see all of the women get together to make it on their phones, like Rebel Wilson joked about. That could make for a pretty interesting sequel. While we wait for some more news regarding Pitch Perfect 4, you can check out the social media post that started everything below, thanks to Rebel Wilson's Twitter account.