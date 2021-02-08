Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine had a mini Pitch Perfect reunion at this year's Super Bowl. The comedians were in Tampa, Florida, to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, where the Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, won the game. While the game wasn't as exciting as many had hoped, it looks like Devine and Wilson had a great time, as evidenced by images that Wilson shared on social media to her followers.

Rebel Wilson captioned the photo of herself and Adam DeVine with, "My favorite work husband," which is reference to the 2019 movie Isn't It Romantic that they both starred in. Fans of the comedians loved seeing them together, which even saw fellow Pitch Perfect stars Skylar Astin and Alexis Knapp chime in. Pitch Perfect 3 came out in 2017, but Devine did not take part, along with several other male stars from the first two installments, which was a conscious decision by director Trish Sie.

As for a possible Pitch Perfect 4, it has been rumored, but there has not been any official confirmation of it actually happening. Hailee Steinfeld would love to make a fourth installment. "If there is a fourth, that would be news to me and very exciting news," she said in an interview. For now, everybody is off doing their own things, including Rebel Wilson, who spent 2020 going on her personal weight loss journey. While she was known in the Pitch Perfect movies as "Fat Amy," many comments on her new picture with Adam Devine have referred to her as "Fit Amy."

Over the course of 2020, Rebel Wilson lost over 60 pounds and is continuing to stay in shape for 2021, as we saw at the Super Bowl. In a recent interview, the actress noted that people have been treating her differently since she lost the weight. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you," she continued. "Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you." She then asked, "Is this what other people experienced all the time?"

As for new ventures, Rebel Wilson is bringing her Australian dog grooming competition series, Pooch Perfect, to the United States. Each episode will showcase 10 dog groomers in the country and their assistants competing in various challenges to see who the best groomer in the country is. Wilson is excited to bring the series to a new audience, and it will be premiering at some point this year on ABC. Adam Devine is currently gearing up to begin work on The Righteous Gemstones season 2 for HBO. There currently is no release date set for season 2, but an announcement should be coming along shortly. In the meantime, you can check out the Pitch Perfect reunion above, thanks to Rebel Wilson's official Instagram account.