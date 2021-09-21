Pitch Perfect has joined the ranks of movie to series spin-offs coming down the line as Peacock have commissioned a straight to series order for the project, which will have Adam Devine in its lead role. Devine appeared in the first two Pitch Perfect movies as villain Bumper Allen and will be reprising his role for the series, which will follow the character years after the events of Pitch Perfect 2 as he attempts to become a vocal superstar in Germany when one of his songs becomes big in the country's capital. Universal Television are behind the series and Elizabeth Banks, who appeared in and produced the movies, as well as directing the second one, will act as executive producer.

The Pitch Perfect TV Show arrives with a whole host of new series recently announced by the streamer who are attempting to bolster up their offerings to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon. Pitch Perfect was released in 2012, starring Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson and more, and produced two sequels and grossed over $600 million at the box office, so the series has a good starting block to take off from if the series can find the same comedy balance of the film series.

"Our upcoming Pitch Perfect series is another example of the unmatched synergy NBCUniversal is able to expand upon with our wide-ranging library of IP," Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said about the Peacock comedy. "When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise."

"We're so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this musical-filled world," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television about the Bumper Allen show. "We're lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet."

Adam DeVine has been pretty busy of late, picking up a number of high profile roles including the Netflix action comedy The Out-Laws, which also stars Pierce Brosnan. In that project, Devine stars as a bank manager about to marry the love of his life, but when his bank is held up by an infamous Ghost Bandits, he begins to suspect that his soon-to-be in-laws could well be the gun totting criminals. Devine is additionally appearing in Magic Camp on Disney+, signed on for celebrity reality series Bad Ideas with Adam Devine for Quibi, and has also been part of the This is Important weekly podcast with his Workaholics cast mates. This news arrives from Deadline.