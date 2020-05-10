The lockdown does not seem to be going away any time soon. Celebrities have come to rely on social media as their new main mode of communication with fans. Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the filmmakers behind such blockbuster movies as Avengers: Endgame and Extraction, and cult classic shows like Community, took to Instagram to announce the start of their own Instagram Live series featuring movie recommendations and discussions with the duo, with the following caption.

"Introducing #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool... like a lot of you, our families have been watching movies together during quarantine. And these family movie nights have inspired us to start sharing some of our favorite classics with all of you. For the next few weeks we're going to post a #MovieoftheWeek, the movies that had the greatest influence on us growing up. The movies that made us want to be directors."

Film school students stuck at home will no doubt be thrilled to discuss the art and history of films with a couple of the most successful filmmakers in recent times. The caption goes on to detail the nuts and bolts of how the series will work.

"We will announce a movie every Friday, and then go LIVE the FOLLOWING Friday to discuss that movie, while taking questions from all of you. So you'll have one week to watch each film. Our FRIDAY IG LIVES will include special guests, and our favorite pizzas from some beloved local restaurants. We love movies and we love pizza, so let's just call it #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool."

So expect to hear about lesser-known films that might have slipped under your radar, interact with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and their special guests, and for pizza to be somehow involved in the proceedings. The first session of Russo Bros. Film School has been officially kickstarted already, as the brothers put forward their first choice of movie to be seen by followers over the week, with news of the special guest commentator who will join the Russos in their discussion next Friday.

"Our first #MovieoftheWeek is LA HAINE, directed by Mathieu Kassovitz (it's available on both Amazon Prime Video and iTunes Movies). After you've watched the film, be sure to tune in to our IG LIVE at 5pm PST next FRIDAY (05/15) with our special guest, award-winning film critic and commentator Pete Hammond. Who's enrolling? (Also, a special shout out to Joe's son, Basil, for editing the logo)."

In the absence of any current projects, this initiative by Anthony Russo and his brother Joe sure to keep fans engaged over the week. The duo are also using their time spent at home to begin the writing work on their upcoming projects. This includes the sequel to Extraction and the live-action adaptation of Hercules, both of which they will be producing, and the three original movies that they plan to direct one after another once the lockdown is lifted and the film industry can go back to work. Whenever that might be.