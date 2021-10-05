Tinus Seaux shines as a far-right militiaman out to expose the truth behind the sext cult, pizza place lizard people conspiracy that people refuse to acknowledge. The Pizzagate Massacre brings the horror, giggles and pokes fun at the current deluge of swirling conspiracy theories. Dive in to have all your whacked out conspiracies confirmed!

The official synopsis reads, "A dark social satire inspired by the real-life conspiracy theory known as Pizzagate, an amateur journalist and a far-right militiaman team up to expose the ugly truth behind rumors involving sex cults, a pizza place, and lizard people.In his cinematic directorial debut, John Valley's The Pizzagate Massacre was the winner of Best Midnight Feature in the 2020 Nightmares Film Festival and was an official selection for Panic Film Fest. This satirical indie horror stars Tinus Seaux (The Pale Door, Putting the Dog to Sleep) Alexandria Payne (Jackrabbit, Matchstick Willie), Lee Eddy (Cruel Summer, Panic, Mercy Black), Derek Baab (Red Clover, Jenn Kirkman: I'm Gonna Die Alone (and I Feel Fine), Game of Thrones: Bleed for The Throne), and is written, directed, and produced by John Valley (We Can Be Heroes, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World).

We all need to pay some more attention to John Valley. He hails from Iowa, but is based in Austin where he took his writing and directing skills, and his love of music to create this masterpiece. I am not exaggerating! This music video and song for band Sweet Spirit and A Giant Dog's, 'Baby Doll' will be stuck in your head all day!

The video is his first outing after his band broke up, he explained, " I got involved with Sabrina by sending her my previous work and pitching my idea. I didn't know her before. They were on the road so they didn't have to plan anything or be involved."

"Coming up with the idea was exciting for sure. I felt like the character was really genuine. Making it was quite difficult. No one got paid so I tried to get people in and out as fast as possible. Most of the shots were the only take. The vast majority of the time, it was only the cameraman and myself. Every shot was choreographed with the piece of music it's over. So I had the song diced up into little bits."

"The shot where I come out of the bathroom and flop on the bed took multiple hours to light appropriately and sync the camera movement with my action. I kept knocking shit over in the process and we'd have to reset. That shot is maybe a second long in the final cut. And I knew that while we were shooting. So it was hard to convince myself and the cameraman to spend all that time for a second of footage."

"Editing is always really rewarding but 'Baby Doll' was tough because I experienced a good deal of doubt during the process. Finally seeing it played back made me nervous as hell. I started wondering if I was going to make a total fool of myself. It was my first project post-band. So I was not in a good place in terms of confidence."

Well, MY confidence was boosted for The Pizzagate Massacre after seeing that gem. Bring us more John Valley, pretty please! The Pizzagate Massacre is available on Digital and On-Demand beginning November 19th 2021.