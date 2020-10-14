From supporting actor to stand up royalty to blockbuster leading man, Kevin Hart's rise in Hollywood has been a meteoric one. Next year, Hart will be teaming up with one of the most charismatic leading men the industry has ever produced. Will Smith will be seen opposite Hart for the first time in the upcoming remake of John Hughes' 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles Remake. In an interview, Hart revealed why this was the right project for him to collaborate with Smith on,

"Me and [Will Smith] have been talking about doing a movie for the longest time and we just [couldn't] put our finger on what that movie was. So, for us to get to a point where we agree that said material was our project -- because our personalities not only fit, but we could really pop in this situation -- it was just a no-brainer."

The original Planes, Trains and Automobiles told the story of marketing account executive Neal Page, played by Steve Martin, who wants to return to Chicago for thanksgiving with his family after a hectic business stay in New York. Unfortunately, a series of mishaps leave Neal with no means of getting home via plane, or money to arrange for alternative transport.

In his quest to get back to his family, Neal finds himself unwillingly partnered up with Del Griffin, played by John Candy. Del is a traveling salesman who sells shower curtains, and one of the most annoying people Neal has ever met. The rest of the movie deals with the pair attempting to put aside their differences and work together to complete the journey to Chicago through increasingly desperate means.

The movie was a modest hit at the box-office, and critics praised it for showing a new side to Steve Martin and John Candy's acting talents, with both Neal and Del presented as complex, three-dimensional characters rather than caricatures. Based on their careers so far, Will Smith might possibly play Steve Martin's character in the remake, while Kevin Hart will probably be playing John Candy's character. Hart also hinted that he will be working on the script with the writers before filming commences:

"Remaking this movie is something we are excited about. We can't wait to do it. The studio's happy and it's about rolling my sleeves up and getting the script to where it's supposed to be."

While at one point Kevin Hart would have played second lead to Smith in a movie, their recent careers can be said to have put them mostly on the same level, so the two will probably appear in the remake as co-leads. While Smith no longer enjoys the sort of box-office dominance that characterized his career in the '90s and early 2000s, the actor still has an immense global fan following, meaning the upcoming Planes, Trains, and Automobiles film will be on the must-watch list for many viewers. This news first appeared at Entertainment Tonight Online.