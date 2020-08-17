A John Hughes classic is getting the remake treatment. Paramount Pictures has teamed up with Will Smith and Kevin Hart for a new take on Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Smith and Hart are on board to star in the remake, in addition to producing. Smith and Hart will be taking on the leading roles. Steve Martin and the late John Candy led the cast of the original 1987 comedy.

According to a new report, Will Smith and Kevin Hart will star in and produce the Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake. Smith will produce through his company Westbrook Studios, with Hart producing via his own Hartbeat Productions. Aeysha Carr is set to pen the screenplay. Some of Carr's previous credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Hulu's upcoming Woke. This will mark Carr's feature screenwriting debut. There is no word currently on who may be eyed to direct.

Will Smith has starred in several hits in recent years, including Suicide Squad, Aladdin and, most recently, Bad Boys for Life. Some of Smith's other credits include Men in Black, Independence Day and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Kevin Hart, meanwhile, has been quite busy. Some of his recent on-screen roles include Night School, Jumanji: The Next Level and his Quibi series Die Hart. The actor has several projects in the works as well, including The Man from Toronto and Monopoly.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles was directed by John Hughes. It centers on Neal Page (Steve Martin), who is an excitable control freak. He is rying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving when his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of an unexpected snowstorm. As his sanity begins to unravel, he is forced to partner up with a talkative salesman named Del Griffith (John Candy). Neal finds him extremely annoying and the two butt heads as they try to overcome a series of travel mishaps to get to their respective destinations.

The movie was a solid hit in its day but has since gone on to achieve status as a bonafide holiday classic. As such, Paramount doing a remake, even with two bankable stars, is somewhat risky. But remakes continue to be big business in Hollywood, with other comedies such as Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Overboard also getting remakes, among others, in recent years. Studios, especially now, are struggling to find ways to stick out in the marketplace. Using a familiar property remains a popular way to do that.

For what it may be worth, Will Smith starred as Genie in Aladdin, another remake of a beloved classic, and it went on to gross more than $1 billion at the box office. Assuming the main roles are kept somewhat similar, it hasn't yet been revealed which role Smith or Kevin Hart will take on, bet it the Steve Martin or the John Candy part. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.