Fans were really not sure about recent reports that the upcoming movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise would be a reboot. With the trilogy that began back in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes having been so well-received it did not make much sense to many why the studio would decide to reboot instead of continuing the story of Caesar and his son, Cornelius. Well. director of the new movie, Wes Ball, has now clarified things a little via social media.

"It's never been easier for film journalists to actually get in touch with the actual people who actually know... but maybe it's the point to NOT fact-check these days? Regardless. Don't worry. I won't ruin the surprises, but it's safe to say Caesar's legacy will continue..."

Taking a shot at movie journalists, Ball calls out for more fact-checking rather than reporting rumors. Where is the fun in that? He then goes on to state that, though he will not ruin any surprises, his movie will continue Casaer's legacy. What this means exactly is open to some interpretation, as the movie could still reboot and remake the original 1968 Charlton Heston Planet of the Apes, but using Matt Reeves' trilogy as the foundation.

So, though we're still lacking any real details, we do now know that Andy Serkis' ape-leader Casaer will be involved in some capacity, though the movie may not exactly be a direct sequel. At the very least Wes Ball's movie will continue the legacy of the past three entries in some way. Whatever that ultimately means, the director certainly sounds very excited about it, teasing surprises that he has in store for us.

While the idea of Disney rebooting the franchise would not have exactly been surprising, considering how long the series has been around for, Matt Reeves' brillaint War for the Planet of the Apes was only three years ago, and even though we do now live in a time where franchises are rebooted within the blink of an eye, Reeves' trilogy is so great that it would be a dreadful shame to just cast it aside and start again.

Director Wes Ball was hired to the next Planet of the Apes movie following the cancellation of the much-anticipated adaptation of Mouse Guard. Though we have not heard much at all about what his Planet of the Apes movie would involve, the recent reports that it would be a reboot were disappointing for many, so it is nice to have some clarification from the man himself.

Whatever the story may be, it is promising to hear that Casaer will live on in some form, and perhaps the movie will focus on his son, Cornelius, which is something fans have wanted to see since Matt Reeves' trilogy ended. For now, though, we will just have to wait and see. This comes to us from Wes Ball's official Twitter account.

