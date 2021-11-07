Zack Snyder likes to do things big, and Army of the Dead was a prime example. The almost two and a half hour apocalyptic thriller landed on Netflix to a mixed critical reception, but an overwhelming amount of attention as it quickly became one of the most-watched original movies on Netflix with more than 75 million people dropping in to watch. Now with prequel movie Army of Thieves expanding the idea towards its inevitable franchise status, attention is during to the next installments, including an animated series and a direct sequel titled Planet of the Dead. While Snyder has only recently begun teasing the trilogy-completing movie, it looks like things are going to get a lot wilder when the next film does come down the line.

Army of Thieves surprised everyone when it arrived on Netflix last month, very quickly after the release of Army of the Dead. Fans shouldn't expect Planet of the Dead to follow with quite the same speed, and much of the work on Thieves had been completed back in 2020, so post-production was well underway by the time Army of the Dead dropped. While Snyder has a very definite idea of what he wants to see in the sequel, he once again wants to mix more genres into the franchise, which means that along with the established world of zombies, we could well be looking a more sci-fi elements coming into play such as time-loops, aliens, portals and more. As Snyder told Variety: