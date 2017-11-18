Numerologists are claiming that this could be the last weekend on Earth, so you might as well hit the movies. There are plenty of classics and new movies in theaters right now to keep you busy before the end of days. Conspiracy theorists are claiming that a rogue planet will disrupt Earth's orbit this Sunday and bring about a series of catastrophic earthquakes that could decimate life as we know it. Nibiru, also known as Planet X, was originally supposed to destroy our world on September 23rd according to a Christian numerologist who said it was to collide with Earth, but obviously that didn't happen.

Now the same conspiracy theorists predict that this weekend will be the end of life as we know it and many are hitting the movie theaters to take their minds off of the impending doom. While Justice League is currently number one, it has had quite the rollercoaster ride in terms of reviews. In other words, Justice League might not be the best last movie that you ever see. On the other hand, Thor: Ragnarok is still tearing it up at the box office and could be a worthy contender for the last movie we ever see, if only for the comedic lightness to it. Elsewhere, there's Wonder, which is earning praise as well as Murder on the Orient Express, Daddy's Home 2, and A Bad Moms Christmas.

While the latest movies in theaters might not be everybody's cup of tea, there are plenty of classic movies to check out before the end of the world and even watch in your own home. John Hillcoat's The Road could be a worthy choice for those wondering what could happen if they survive Nibiru colliding with Earth. Maybe you're looking for something a little bit more action packed. If that's the case, look no further than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's San Andreas. The numerologists claim that we're in for a lot of electrical disturbances as well as catastrophic earthquakes, so this may be the clear winner for staying at home and watching movies while the world ends. Other worthy contenders are The Day After Tomorrow and World War Z.

Perhaps movies aren't really your thing and you'd rather watch some TV shows while the world goes to fire. Hulu's Future Man is definitely a worthy contender and deserves to be binge watched before the end of the world. Other show of interest could be Danny McBride's Vice Principals or even Fox's The Last Man on Earth. There's not a whole lot of time left between now and Sunday evening to watch all of Game of Thrones, so you might want to stick to the 30 minute sitcoms. Plus, the sitcoms are comedy, which will go a long way to ease your worried mind.

The tremors will initially be felt in Indonesia, and will create waves of earthquakes and volcanic activity in Europe, particularly Italy and France first, so anyone in Europe might want to really get a jump on the watching movies idea. Apparently, the signs have been there all along, with an increase of seismic activity across the Earth's surface in the last month symbolizing Nibiru's imminent arrival. Many are already setting up their underground bunkers, preparing their TVs to watch some classic disaster movies while the brave are marching into theaters for some last-minute entertainment. Where are you going to be when Nibiru collides with Earth? Read more about Planet X courtesy of Fox News.