Plastic Man is going to make his way to the big screen. Warner Bros. and DC have begun to develop a movie based on the comic book hero who, as the name implies, has tremendous elasticity throughout his body and, like Stretch Armstrong, can stretch his body and even shapeshift. The studio has hired up-and-coming writer Amanda Idoko to pen the screenplay for this latest DC Comics adaptation.

According to a new report, Warner Bros. has been looking for a writer to develop the Plastic Man movie for around six months. They eventually landed on Amanda Idoko, who previously worked as a staff writer on the short-lived series The Mayor. Additionally, her first feature, Breaking News in Yuba County, which will star Allison Janney and Laura Dern, is scheduled to begin production in 2019. Writing the script for a potentially large blockbuster comic book movie will certainly help boost her profile a bit. Something interesting to consider; what was it about her take that convinced the studio she was the right person for the gig after such a long search?

While that remains to be seen, the report notes that the studio intends to keep the silly tone and lightheartedness of the character from the comics intact. For those who may not be familiar, Plastic Man initially debuted in the pages of Quality Comics way back in 1941 as the creation of Jack Cole. DC Comics eventually picked up the rights to the character once Quality Comics went under and he was brought into the fold of their much larger universe. It's that there he's existed since 1956. During the last six decades, he's been featured in solo adventures and team-ups, and was even a member of the Justice League for a brief period.

Patrick "Eel" O'Brian is the man behind the hero. Like many other comic book good guys, he is a former criminal who tried to do good once he gained his powers. O'Brian became a superhero after being shot during a heist gone wrong and, in true comic book fashion, was covered in a mysterious chemical. Once he wakes up, O'Brian has powers similar to that of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, of the Fantastic Four, just without the genius-level intellect. O'Brian eventually becomes a cop and uses his powers to help fight crime in an official capacity. While certain characters like Batman work with the Gotham City Police Department, it's rare that a superhero will actually be an official member of the police.

This is part of Warner Bros.' shifting strategy behind the scenes with DC Films in the wake of Justice League, which served as a financial disaster and disappointment. At the present time, there's no indication as to who could wind up in the director's chair, but it sounds very much like this is in the early stages of development. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.