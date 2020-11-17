Months after teasing her interest in the opportunity, Dolly Parton just might be gracing the cover of Playboy magazine once again. In the October 1978 issue, Parton first appeared on the cover of the magazine wearing the traditional Playboy bunny costume. Earlier this year, Parton had teased a potential return to the publication in honor of her 75th birthday, although she wasn't sure if the people at Playboy would be interested.

"Well, I don't plan to retire," Parton told 60 Minutes Australia back in March, adding that she might even wear the same outfit. "I just turned 74, and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again. See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot if they'll go for it --- I don't know if they will --- if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

Now, according to a new report from TMZ, it would appear that the feelings are mutual. Word is that Playboy staffers would "love to shoot Dolly again," essentially putting the ball into her court. If Parton was serious in her previous interview, as she appeared to be, then all she'll need to do at this point is give Playboy a call. It also seems likely the deal would only include appearing on the cover. Although the magazine is famous for its nudity, Parton has never posed nude for Playboy, only appearing on its cover and providing a candid interview for the publication.

One major difference in the way Playboy is distributed now as opposed to when Parton first appeared on the magazine is the way it's sold. For decades, Playboy had been printed as a magazine, serving as perhaps the most well-known publication for adults. This year's Spring 2020 issue officially marked the end of Playboy as a printed publication, and the magazine has since moved to publish new issues completely online.

Meanwhile, despite preparing to turn 75, Parton continues to keep herself very busy with no apparent plans to slow down anytime soon. Still making music, the legendary singer just released her new holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas, serving as her first Christmas album in over three decades. Featuring guest stars on tracks like Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson, the album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Earlier this year, Parton also won a Grammy award along with For King & Country for their collaborated song, "God Only Knows."

Parton continues to act as well. She stars as an angel in the upcoming Netflix holiday movie Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which will be released on the streaming service on Nov. 22. Christine Baranski and Treat Williams also star. Parton will also return to primetime television with her new TV special A Holly Dolly Christmas, based on her recently-released holiday album. The special will air on CBS on Sunday, Dec. 6.

It would seem that Parton has had a rather solid 2020, and if she gets her wish of landing the cover of Playboy again early next year, that will be a great start to 2021. This news comes to us from TMZ.