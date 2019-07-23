Playmobil: The Movie plans to see summer out the door with one last blast for kids and parents alike. Sure, Playmobil might not be as popular as LEGO in the States, but the iconic toys have been a worldwide phenomenon for over 40 years. And now, they are getting their first big screen adventure, with the animated adventure coming from STXFilms on August 30.

As the tagline states, 'The Size of Epic Adventure Not Shown Here!' Judging from the latest footage, this is going to be fun, excitement and thrills for all. This is STXFilms latest attempt at Animated Comedy Adventure after the bomb that was UglyDolls hit theaters earlier this year, coming as a big disappointment for the studios. Hopes are high that Playmobil doesn't suffer the same fate.

The animated adventure has collected quite the ensemble cast. Starring as the voices of the iconic Playmobil characters are Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe. Lino Disalvo is directing from a script by Blaise Hemingway and Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, with a story in place that Lino wrote himself.

In Playmobil's animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.

Playmobil are mostly known for their 'klicky' action figures and themed play sets. The toys first debuted in Germany in 1974 from the Brandstätter Group. The toys went worldwide, and 40 years later they are LEGO's main competition.

In his forties, Lino DiSalvo is making his directorial debut with Playmobil The Movie. He spent nearly 17 years at Disney, where he served as head of animation on Frozen, was a supervising animator on Tangled and Bolt, and an animator on Meet the Robinsons, Chicken Little, 102 Dalmatians and Reign of Fire.

Playmobil was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2017, but went through a number of changes on its way to the big screen. Now, it looks like all the pieces are in place for STXFIlms to have a modest sized hit on their hands.