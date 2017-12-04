Magnolia Pictures has released the first trailer and photo for Please Stand By, which tells the epic story of one big Star Trek fan trying to get her story out into the world. The film had its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival in October, while also screening at the Rome Film Festival and the Virginia Film Festival over the last few months. While this isn't exactly a Star Trek movie, it will be interesting to see how Star Trek fans spark to this unique story.

A young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in order to boldly go and deliver her 500-page Star Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood. On an adventure full of laughter and tears, Wendy, played with exquisite delicacy by Dakota Fanning, follows the guiding spirit of Mr. Spock on her journey into the unknown. "It is there for us to conquer, not to fear." Directed by Ben Lewin (The Sessions) and also starring Academy Award Nominee Toni Collette, with a special guest-appearance by Patton Oswalt.

The supporting cast includes Alice Eve as Wendy's sister Audrey, River Alexander as the son of Toni Collette's character Scottie, Wendy's caregiver, Tony Revolori as one of Wendy's co-workers at Cinabon, Marla Gibbs as Rose, Jessica Rothe as Julie and Michael Stahl-David as Jack, a couple Wendy meets while stranded, who are heading to Los Angeles. Ben Lewin directs from a script by Michael Golamco, who previously served as a writer and story editor on Grimm and is a producer on Syfy's upcoming Nightflyers based on George R.R. Martin's story.

Magnolia Pictures has set a January 26, 2018 release date, arriving both in limited theaters and on VOD platforms day-and-date. As of now, 20th Century Fox is releasing the final installment in their Maze Runner trilogy, Maze Runner: The Death Cure and Sony will release their crime drama White Boy Rick on January 26, 2018, in wide release. Also arriving in limited release that day is Parade Deck Films' thriller Desolation and Cohen Media Group's The Insult. There is no indication as to whether or not Please Stand By has any plans for a nationwide expansion, but that likely depends on how it fares in limited release.

It will also be interesting to see if there will be any cameos from actors who have inhabited the Star Trek franchise for the past 50-plus years, such as William Shatner, George Takei or stars from the new movie franchise such as Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto. In addition to the first trailer, which comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, Magnolia Pictures has released a new photo featuring Dakota Fanning's Wendy, stranded in the middle of nowhere with her tiny dog. Take a look at the first trailer and photo below for Please Stand By.