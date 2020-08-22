It's official: Oscar-winning writer John Ridley is indeed writing a new Batman miniseries for DC Comics. And it is more than likely going to center on a person of color. It has been rumored for some time that Ridley, who penned the Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave, was working on a new comic centered on the iconic hero. During DC FanDome, it was confirmed, and it seems poised to be one for the record books.

Oscar-winner John Ridley joins forces with artist Ladrönn for a new #Batman mystery — sneak peek straight from #DCFanDome 👀 pic.twitter.com/GK1U5Qpkzg — Batman (@DCBatman) August 22, 2020

The reveal was made during the Legacy of the Bat panel at DC FanDome. John Ridley was playing coy about specifics but confirmed that the new Batman miniseries, which does not yet have a title, will center on the family of Lucius Fox. The character, played by Morgan Freeman in The Dark Knight trilogy, is a long time associate of Bruce Wayne and employee of Wayne Enterprises. Ridley, in addressing whether or not the series will feature a person of color as the Caped Crusader, had this to say.

"I think it's a pretty safe bet that if I'm writing Batman, it's probably a little better than a 47% chance he's going to be a person of color."

It has long been rumored that this series will indeed introduce the world to a black Batman. The first piece of artwork was showcased, which features this book's version of the character from behind, leaping into action. If it is indeed a black Batman, with rumors suggesting Luke Fox, who previously served as Batwing, it would be a groundbreaking moment in the history of the character. John Ridley, speaking further, had this to say.

"He [Fox] has a family and this is a family that has secrets, has kept secrets from one another. It's a little bit different dynamic than the Batman that we've always seen."

Nick Derington (Doom Patrol, Mister Miracle) is providing the artwork for the series. The image that was revealed by DC was done by artist Ladrönn. DC Comics also stated after the panel on its website that, in this series, "this Batman will likely be a person of color." Beyond that, specific details are scarce. It is important to note that, whoever is taking up the mantle in this series, it does not mean that Bruce Wayne is going away. DC has confirmed that the two versions will co-exist, with James Tynion IV writing the main Batman comic.

No specific release date for the book has been revealed yet but the first issue will arrive in January 2021. The new Batman miniseries will run for four issues. It is expected that more information will be revealed at the second DC FanDome event, which is set to take place on September 12. We'll be sure to bring you all of the big news from DC FanDome as it rolls on. Be sure to check out the first bit of artwork from the new series from yourself, which comes to us from DCComics.com.