Adidas has announced a new partnership with Pokemon. The popular clothing company will be releasing a series of products based on the franchise, including shoes, shirts and jackets. Adidas has partnered with many popular brands in the past, including Star Wars, Marvel, Dragonball Z, and they even made some products to honor The Waterboy at one point. Now, they can add Pokemon to the list.

The Adidas collection features styles for both adults and youths. A great deal of the design of the collection draws inspiration from the classic lo-fi 8-bit graphics that fans will be familiar with from the early games released in the late 90s. Bernhard Serr, VP Product Core Apparel and Accessories at Adidas had this to say in a statement.

"Streetwear is about making statements, wearing the newest and freshest pieces to show your style and to get yourself noticed. We're delighted to collaborate with Pokemon to create this unique new sport-inspired line that takes cues from the prolific gaming franchise. The collection is sure to be a must-have for Pokemon Trainers across the globe, young and old."

The line includes several different shoe varieties, as well as some different shirts that feature various Pokemon and even a "Pokemon Trainer" jacket. The youth collection includes Adidas Advantage and Hoops Mid 2.0 shoes, a Pokemon trainer tee and classic black tracksuit featuring Pokémon inspired graphics. The adult footwear collection includes an updated version of the Adidas Phosphere shoes, a pixelated Pokemon tee and tapered cuff pants. Colin Palmer, Vice President of Marketing at The Pokemon Company International had this to say in a statement.

"This collaboration between Pokemon and Adidas sees two of the world's biggest brands combine to create a unique clothing capsule for Pokemon Trainers. Together, we've reimagined timeless Adidas staples, giving them a classic but distinctly Pokemon refresh to create a stylish new line that will enable fans to look the part while levelling-up their love of Pokemon games."

It's shaping up to possibly be a big year for Pokemon. Not only do fans have some new threads to get their hands on, but it was recently revealed that the Pokemon: The First Movie remake will be making its way to Netflix next month. This follows a big year in 2019, which saw the release of the live-action Detective Pikachu, as well as a couple of new games, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee.

Pokemon started in 1995 with a pair of games for the Game Boy and has since blossomed into a massive, multi-billion dollar franchise that includes movies, TV shows, games, trading cards and more. To date, more than 20 movies, 1,000 anime episodes and over 28 billion trading cards have been produced. The franchise has generated more than $90 billion since its inception. The Pokemon collection is available now from Adidas.