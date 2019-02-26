The world of Pokémon comes to life! The first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure, Detective Pikachu stars Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon-one of the world's most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and the most successful media franchise of all time.

Fans everywhere can now experience Pikachu on the big screen as never before, as Detective Pikachu, a Pokémon like no other. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon characters, each with its own unique abilities and personality. And the new trailer includes the big reveal of Mewtwo.

The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Related: Detective Pikachu Trailer: The First Live-Action Pokemon Movie

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City, a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world, they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu also stars Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Tim, and Kathryn Newton (Lady Bird TV's Big Little Lies) as Lucy, a junior reporter following her first big story; as well as Suki Waterhouse (Insurgent), Omar Chaparro (Overboard), Chris Geere (TV's Modern Family), with Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (Godzilla, The Last Samurai) and Bill Nighy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1).

The film was directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps, Monsters Vs. Aliens), from a screenplay by Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit and Rob Letterman and Derek Connolly, story by Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit and Nicole Perlman, based on The Great Detective Pikachu video game developed by The Pokémon Company and Creatures Inc. It was produced by Mary Parent and Cale Boyter for Legendary Pictures, and Hidenaga Katakami and Don McGowan for The Pokémon Company. Serving as executive producers were Joe Caracciolo, Jr., Ali Mendes, Tsunekazu Ishihara, Kenji Okubo, Toshio Miyahara, Hiro Matsuoka, and Keiji Ota.

Letterman's creative filmmaking team includes two-time Oscar nominated director of photography John Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera, Gladiator); production designer Nigel Phelps (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Lies); editors James Thomas (Muppets Most Wanted) and Oscar winner Mark Sanger (Gravity); and costume designer Suzie Hartman (RocknRolla). The music is composed by Henry Jackman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). Visual effects are by Moving Picture Company (Wonder Woman) and Framestore (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

Launched in 1996 to overwhelming response, the Pokémon brand is a global sensation that now encompasses a robust video gaming fandom with over 300 million units sold worldwide; trading card games available in 11 languages with more than 23.6 billion cards purchased; an anime television series in its 21st season that is available more than 160 countries; and over 20 animated films; as well as books, manga comics, music, toys, merchandise, and apps, including the wildly popular Pokémon GO, that has been downloaded over 850 million times and is enjoyed across the globe by fans of all ages.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on Friday, May 10, 2019. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present a Legendary Pictures Production, in association with Toho Co., Ltd, a Rob Letterman Film, Detective Pikachu. It will be distributed outside of Japan and China by Warner Bros. Pictures, in Japan by Toho Company, Ltd. and by Legendary East in China. This trailer comes direct from Warner Bros.