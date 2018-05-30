The world of Pokemon is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. The best part? If you're one of those people who never fully gave up on Pokemon Go, or if you just simply ran out of things to do, then you're in luck, because the two new games coming to the Switch later this year will work with the mobile game.

This announcement was made at a press conference in Tokyo. The new games, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! are both set to arrive for the Nintendo Switch on November 16. The games will "feature many of the intuitive gameplay functions offered to players in the hugely popular 'Pokemon Go' and are designed for players taking their first steps into the Pokemon video game world." They were developed by Game Freak and so far, they look to be exactly what fans have been hoping for. Here's what Junichi Masuda, director at Game Freak inc., had to say about it.

"With the launch of 'Pokemon Go' in 2016 and the global sensation that ensued, millions of new players were introduced to the world of Pokemon. For many people, 'Pokemon Go' was their first experience with the Pokemon brand, so we have crafted these two new titles to be an accessible entry point to our core RPG series while giving our longtime fans a new way to play Pokemon."

Both games will take players into the Kanto region and, depending on which version is purchased, Pikachu or Eevee will accompany them on their journey. The game can be played with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, but there is also going to be a special Pokeball controller hitting shelves, but there is no word yet on what that is going to set gamers back. Players will also be able to allow gift sharing and Pokemon transferring from devices, interacting between Pokemon Go on mobile and the Pokemon: Let's Go games for the Switch.

Not to risk being outdone, Nintendo has also announced a new free-to-play (at least to start) video game for the Switch that will also be coming to mobile devices next month titled Pokemon Quest. The game is available now and was also developed by Game Freak. There are expansion packs and various stones players can buy, running from $4.99 for the Expedition Pack and $17.99 for the Ultra Expedition Pack. Stone will set you back $2.99 a pop. But you can hunt for treasure, battle with wild Pokemon and discover unexplored territories in this Minecraft-esque game for free to start. Shigeru Ohmori, director at Game Freak, had this to say about it.

"This new Pokemon title, developed by Game Freak, lets players explore the island of Tumblecube with their team of cute, cube-shaped characters known as Pokexel. Players will be able to personalize their Pokemon and develop a strong bond with their Pokemon friends while battling their way through the adventure. With the simple touch-screen controls, Pokemon Quest is a game that Pokemon fans of all ages can pick up and play."

Pokemon has always been one of the strongest brands Nintendo has, so it was only a matter of time before they brought a game to the Switch, but tying it in with Pokemon Go seems like a smart movie. Plus, Pokemon Quest can help tide fans over until November. You can check out a trailer for the Pokemon Let's Go games for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.

Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready for a new adventure! With Pokémon to befriend and hidden treasures to uncover, #PokemonQuest is a brand-new land for you to explore! pic.twitter.com/VZyCXNbG1A — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

The Pokémon in #PokemonQuest were originally discovered in the Kanto region—but this time, they have a boxy, cube-like appearance! pic.twitter.com/CAjZUvFJcH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018