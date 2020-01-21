Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution, aka the CGI remake of Pokemon: The First Movie, is officially coming to Netflix. The streaming service has picked up the rights to the animated feature, which debuted in July of last year but is finally making its way around the world for Netflix subscribers. Netflix has set a February 27 premiere date, which just so happens to be Pokemon Day. Additionally, they have revealed a new trailer for the movie.

The Pokemon: The First Movie remake trailer showcases the updated animation. While the story should feel familiar to long-time fans of the franchise, the look has been totally overhauled when compared to the original 1998 release. Whether or not one prefers the updated CGI animation is very much a matter of personal taste. There are tons of Pokemon and plenty of action to spare. Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International, had this to say in a statement.

"The ubiquitous reach and expert team at Netflix make them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world. Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokémon movie on Pokémon Day, a special moment dedicated to celebrating the worldwide Pokémon fan community."

Pokemon: The First Movie was released in 1998, arguably at the peak of hype for the franchise. It was a huge success in Japan and, upon its release in North America, grossed $85 million. That spawned a series of animated features in the ensuing years, with 21 additional movies produced to date. Though, none have been as financially successful, save for last year's live-action Detective Pikachu, which grossed $431 million worldwide.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution trailer centers on researchers who discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokemon Mew. They craft and unleash a creation that goes against the very laws of nature: Mewtwo, a Legendary Pokemon who was created as a tool of destruction. But when Mewtwo becomes aware of its own origins, it begins to resent its human creators and seeks vengeance. Ash, Pikachu, and their friends then find themselves at the center of its rampage and, with the future of the Pokemon world hanging in the balance, the will need to overcome Mewtwo's challenge.

Pokemon started in 1995 as a pair of video games for the Game Boy and, in the years since, has bloomed into a massive franchise that includes a number of animated shows, trading cards movies and merchandise. It's estimated that the franchise has generated more than $90 billion in revenue since its inception. The only places around the world the new movie won't be available to stream will be in Japan and Korea. Beyond that, this should make it rather easy for fans to enjoy the latest adventure featuring Ash and Pikachu. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Netflix streaming service for yourself.