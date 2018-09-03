Officer Carey Mahoney actor Steve Guttenberg has announced that a new Police Academy movie is in the works. There are seven installments of the popular comedy franchise and an eighth has been talked about a lot over the last 24 years. The franchise started in 1984 with the original, and most successful film, which also starred Kim Cattrall, Michael Winslow, Bubba Smith, Donovan Scott, and Andrew Rubin. Talks of the surviving castmates getting back together were presistant in the early 2000s, but a reboot has been talked about more recently.

A Police Academy fan reached out to Steve Guttenberg on social media and asked about the possibility of another installment. The actor said, "The next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!" It's not clear what kind of film Guttenberg is referring to at the moment. He could be talking about getting the whole original cast back together, or he might be talking about the remake that has been in the works for years.

Plans were announced in 2003 to launch another Police Academy movie, with an aim for a 2007 release. Obviously, that did not come into fruition, despite series creator Paul Maslansky stating that the film was officially happening with the original cast. In 2006, Leslie Easterbrook (Capt. Debbie Callahan) and Marion Ramsey (Sgt. Laverne Hooks) both said that the movie was preparing to go into production, but the project was later shelved at the end of the year. News on a new Police Academy was brought up again when Steve Guttenberg revealed that it was still in development in 2008.

Even in 2010, Michael Winslow stated that another Police Academy was going to begin filming soon. However, later that year, Bobcat Goldthwait revealed that he did not want to participate in the project, but liked the idea of a reboot after stating that producers were trying to assemble the original cast. In 2012, New Line Cinema confirmed that Scott Zabielski would be helming a reboot of the franchise, but he later exited the project, which came to the announcement that Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele were going to take a stab at it in 2016.

There's been plenty of talk about a new Police Academy movie for nearly 20 years now and nothing has panned out so far. Hopefully, Steve Guttenberg's announcement gets the ball rolling for the original cast to reunite and put something worthy together. Many argue that the first installment was the best, and that they slowly declined over the years, where others loved all seven films. Whatever the case may be, Guttenberg has just brought Police Academy back into the spotlight, which could get the wheels set in motion for an official announcement. You can check out the unofficial announcement below, thanks to Steve Guttenberg's Twitter account.