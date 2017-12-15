Jack Black is set to make his big screen return this Christmas in the long-awaited sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. But the iconic comedic force is trying something new for his next project. He is starring in his first ever Netflix original movie. And it premieres this January.

In The Polka King, Jack Black stars as Jan Lewan, a Polish immigrant who became the "King of Pennsylvania Polka." A believer in the American Dream, Jan worked hard and dreamed bigger, but with big dreams come big mistakes. Based on a true story, the film, co-written and directed by Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky, mixes comedy and tragedy showing the world's only known Polka Ponzi scheme. The Polka King co-stars Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, J.B. Smoove and Willie Garson.

The Polka King is the official selection of the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Netflix will debut The Polka King, launching on January 12, 2018. And as they say, it's going to be a 'Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy, Oi, Oi, Oi!' kind of time! The movie is Produced by Jack Black, David Permut, Stuart Cornfeld, Monica Levinson, Priyanka Mattoo, and Shivani Rawat. And it arrives with a 95 minutes.

The Polka King leads Netflix's impressive 2018 slate of original movies which include some heavy hitters. At the top of the list is Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, which reunites him with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Martin Freeman stars in Cargo, a post-apocalyptic thriller that finds an infected father furiously searching to find a safe home for his infant daughter with just 48 hours to live. And the Workaholics gang is returning in their first-ever feature-length comedy Game Over, Man!. They are also behind the comedy Eggplant Emoji about a teen boy who severs his penis while on his camping trip, and his friends go on a mad dash to preserve and reattach it. Duncan Jones is set to launch his Netflix Original Mute, and Adam Sandler and Chris Rock will once again team-up for the comedy The Week Of.

January was once known as a dumping ground for new movies, with the local theater a wasteland. But that has changed in the past few years, with some big releases coming early in the year. A movie like The Polka King wouldn't of had much competition. But now, the Jack Black comedy will have to compete with some big contenders. On January 12, Liam Neeson returns to the action genre with his train thriller The Commuter. And Paddington 2 will be a big draw for families. Steven Spielberg's drama The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep finally goes wide. And Taraji P. Henson makes her action debut in the hard-hitting thriller Proud Mary. 2018 is getting off to a strong start, and The Polka King surely looks like a contender. Check out the trailer and poster courtesy of Netflix.