Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie teases a new member of the Impossible Mission Force, with the filmmaker sharing a high-kicking new image of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff. Paired with the caption "Bonne chance..." (which is apparently a French expression that means good luck) Klementieff's role in the popular action franchise's latest outing is currently being kept a secret, but no doubt she will either be of great assistance, or a great adversary, to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt depending on which side she falls down on...

Pom Klementieff is just one of several new cast members to join the fast-paced world of Mission: Impossible, with the upcoming sequel recruiting the likes of Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Cary Elwes, Lampros Kalfuntzos and Greg Tarzan Davis, all of whom have been cast in undisclosed roles. Captain America: The First Avenger star Hayley Atwell will also work alongside Tom Cruise on his latest assignment, with the actress set to star as Grace, who has since been described by Christopher McQuarrie as a "destructive force of nature".

Mission: Impossible 7 will of course also reunite headline star Tom Cruise with the likes of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom will reprise their roles from the previous movies.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, and would no doubt self-destruct should you stumble across them, we do know that Christopher McQuarrie will once again write and direct the movie. McQuarrie has previously teased the theme that will run through not just number 7, but the next two installments in the series, revealing that both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will bring Ethan Hunt's story to an end, while also teasing that the sequels will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning, as well as provide a much more emotional journey for the seemingly indestructible action hero.

Unfortunately, not even Tom Cruise is quick enough to outrun the current circumstances, with Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 having both suffered delays and setbacks. Originally, the intention was to shoot the two movies back-to-back, but recent reports have stated that this will no longer be the case due to Tom Cruise's commitments to Top Gun: Maverick. Both Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick recently suffered more delays, with the former first delayed from July 23, 2021, to November 19. Mission: Impossible 7 will now hit theaters in the United States on September 30, 2022 courtesy of Paramount Pictures, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ in November 2022. Mission: Impossible 8 meanwhile is scheduled for a July 7, 2023 release.

As for the further adventures of Pom Klementieff, the actress will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, reprising the role of Mantis, before joining the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy once again in their own, standalone sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023. This comes to us from Christopher McQaurrie's official Instagram account.