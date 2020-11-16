Last year, Pom Klementieff, best known for the role of Mantis in the MCU, was confirmed to be a part of the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie. Now, the actress appears to have switched her allegiance from the Marvel family to her new Impossible family. In a 2 minute and 42 seconds diss track posted on YouTube, Klementieff took aim at Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, and the larger MCU as a whole.

Klementieff's song is an adaptation of the French song "Laisse Tomber Les Filles", whose lyrics were reworked by the actress and her Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Simon Pegg. The music video that the song is set to was also directed by Pegg in the form of a classy black-and-white French film featuring Klementieff singing at various locations, from a yacht to her hotel room, to the beach.

The diss track features some choice insults leveled at Chris Hemsworth, from his muscles to his looks, to his personality, to his tiny hammer, while declaring that Klementieff is the best Avenger. Additionally, Falcon is described as a fan pigeon whom Klementieff ate like she was a cat. After a long list of attacks against other MCU actors, including Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Tom Holland, the actress ends the video in an epic fashion with a cameo by Simon Pegg, Tom Cruise, and Rebecca Ferguson while declaring, "One thing I'm certain of, and I'm sorry to break your heart, but my team is better than yours," referring to Hemsworth's "Avengers" team.

The attack against Hemsworth is not a result of any personal animus from Klementieff, but rather a part of the AGBO Superhero League's weekly trash talk series. The event is a charity fantasy football league started by the Russo brothers, featuring MCU actors including Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Holland, and Chris Evans, among others. The winner of the series will have the money raised through the league donated to their chosen charity.

Klementieff's video is the latest in a series of diss tracks that members of the fantasy league have created for each other. Previously, Paul Rudd covered Black Sabbath's Iron Man with the lyrics changed to make fun of Robert Downey Jr., complete with a music video featuring elaborate animation and Rudd playing every member of the band. Additionally, Simu Liu, who is starring in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, uploaded a diss track against none other than the Merc' with the Mouth himself, Deadpool aka Ryan Reynolds.

Despite the insults being thrown around, the MCU continues to be a tight-knit family, and the franchise shows no signs of slowing down as it enters its next phase. For her part, Klementieff will next be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where Chris Pratt will doubtless have some choice words to say to the actress for the part of her diss track video where a magazine with Pratt's face is shown resting on Klementieff's derriere.