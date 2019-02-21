The 80s generation had Cocoon. This generation will get Poms. And no, it's not about pomegranate juice. This comedy follows a group of ladies at a retirement home who decide it's time to chase the cheerleading dreams that escaped them in their youth. The trailer has debuted for STXfilms' uplifting comedy Poms, starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, and Rhea Perlman. Poms opens in theaters nationwide on May 10.

Poms follows Martha (played by Diane Keaton), a woman who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Charli Tahan, Alisha Boe and Bruce McGill also star. Zara Hayes directed the script by Shane Atkinson. Producing are Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde); Alex Saks (Book Club); Mad as Birds Films' Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, Sean Marley and Rose Ganguzza. Keaton, Sierra/Affinity's Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg, and Will Greenfield are executive producing.

Zara Hayes is making her feature length directorial debut with Poms, which proves it's never too late to chase your dreams. Every generation gets a feel good movie that itself serves as a cheerleader and this should prove to be a big hit when it arrives this summer, serving as the perfect kind of counter programming for the big blockbusters heading our way.

Hayes is mostly known for her documentary work, having shot three episodes of Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist. She also helmed the TV documentary The Legend of Billie Jean King: Battle of the Sexes. Here, she is working with screenwriter Shane Atkinson, who is also making his feature writing debut with this STXFilms comedy.

Diane Keaton returns to the big screen for the first time since her ensemble role in last year's hit romance Book Club. Legendary actress Pam Grier was last seen starring in Bad Grandmas, and Rhea Pearlman is having a career renaissance with recent roles in Saving Flora, Half Magic, The Mindy Project and a very memorable turn in the Adult Swim horror comedy anthology Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories.

Poms has its work cut out on the big screen heading into this summer. It will be landing in an atmosphere still dominated by Avengers: Endgame, opening against Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, The Hustle and All is True, while The Intruder, Long Shot and the animated feature UglyDolls are all vying for consumer attention. Poms is that special kind of movie, though, that will cut above the white noise for a specific audience. And it should fly in under the radar with another Bad Moms style box office take over. The first trailer arrives along with the poster direct from STXFilms.