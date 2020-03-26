Hulu has released a trailer for the latest episode of its horror anthology series Into the Dark. For the first time, we're getting a sequel, arguably to the most popular installment. That's right horror fans, get ready for Pooka 2: Pooka lives. We were first introduced to Pooka in December 2018 as that year's Christmas-themed episode. This time around, the monster is back and more terrifying than ever, and is getting its very own day. Get ready to celebrate Pooka Day.

The trailer opens up with a bit of backstory on how Pooka came to be. Naturally, he's got something of a bloody history. We then get to the heart of matters, which sees a group of friends creating the #PookaChallenge, which goes viral and brings the figure to the mainstream in a massive way. So much so that the internet sensation takes on a life of its own, with deadly results. This looks very much in line with what we've come to expect from Into the Dark. It's a Blumhouse horror flick geared for streaming.

The cast is particularly interesting, as we have former Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom, and a Mystery Science Theater 3000 reunion with both Jonah Ray and Felicia Day on board. Malcolm Barrett, Lyndie Greenwood and Gavin Stenhouse also star. On release day, Hulu will be hosting a live watch party with the cast. The streamer said it will be providing more details on that soon. Alejandro Brugues is in the director's chair working from a script by Ryan Copple.

Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal) directed the first Pooka. It took place during Christmas and centered on a struggling actor who gets a job as a character in a plush suit to promote a hot new toy named Pooka. As he spends more time in the suit, he slowly develops two personalities and Pooka slowly starts to take possession of him. Pooka 2: Pooka Lives centers on a group of thirty-something high school friends who create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for fun. However, they are shocked when it goes so viral online that it manifests more murderous versions of the creature.

Original Hulu anthology Into the Dark is produced by Blumhouse Productions and debuted in October 2018. Each episode is feature-length and is themed around a specific holiday. Like any horror anthology series, it has produced mixed results, but there have certainly been quite a few gems in the bunch. Chelsea Stardust's All That We Destroy, in particular, also garnered a great deal of critical acclaim. At a time like this, getting a new horror movie every month on a major streaming service doesn't feel like such a bad deal. Pooka 2: Pooka Lives is set to premiere on April 3 on Hulu. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.