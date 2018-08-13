Terror Films served up a tantalizing taste of Pool Party Massacre to horror fans with a Red Band trailer, recently. Now, they want to get you back in the pool. The Green Band trailer for Pool Party Massacre is here as the film releases this Friday, August 17th, on Digital platforms.

The film has an up-and-coming cast and crew. Pool Party Massacre was written and directed by Drew Marvick (Scared to Death, 2015). As well, the film stars: adult film actress Alexis Adams, Sally Burnswello (Do Not Disturb), Nick Beyer (Popcorn Killer), Paul Card, Dora Deceuninck and LeeAnna Vamp. All of the cast and their characters will see bloodshed this week, on various Digital providers!

On Digital, horror fans can watch the blood fly, in this Green Band trailer. In this clip, a bunch of snotty socialites get what they deserve as they are slaughtered one by one, by a shadowy killer! This Green Band trailer shows more of the action and scenes as this killer goes about his dirty work.

What started out as a relaxing summer day by the pool for a group of high maintenance young socialites quickly becomes a nightmare when an unknown killer begins stalking and murdering them one by one.

Pool Party Massacre will have a wide release on August 17th. The film will be available in the U.S. and Canada, on this date. Horror fans can find the film on the following Digital platforms: Amazon Instant Video, iTunes and TUBI TV. A wider release, at a later date, will include: Roku, Vudu and Vidi Space via Terror Films.