Rising rap star Pop Smoke has died. He was only 20-years old. The New York rapper was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills estate early Wednesday morning. He was renting the home from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Law enforcement arrived on scene after 5am after a 911 call claimed that armed men stormed into the house. Pop Smoke, aka Bashar Barakah Jackson, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police officers detained several people from inside the house, though they were later released. It is believed that two to six murder suspects fled the scene and, as of this writing, they have yet to be found. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, was alerted to the situation this morning and released a statement. You can read what she had to say about Pop Smoke's murder below.

"Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property. Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren't aware of any of the details beyond what we've been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs."

Law enforcement believe that the house Pop Smoke was renting in the Hollywood Hills was more than likely targeted. According to law enforcement sources, homes in the area have been targeted by thieves over the past few years as musicians and actors usually rent or own them. Pop Smoke posted pictures of the rented home in the hills on his Instagram stories, which may have been how the assailants knew someone was occupying the home.

Pop Smoke is from Brooklyn and was well on his way to the top of the global rap game. His first mixtape, "Meet the Woo," came out in July, and "Meet the Woo, Vol. 2" debuted just this week. He collaborated with Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj and performed at the 2019 Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles in December, along with Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carter. Pop Smoke had a promising career ahead of him, there's no doubt. Republic Records, which is run through Victor Victor Worldwide had this to say.

"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Pop Smoke was born Bashar Barakah Jackson July 20th, 1999 in Brooklyn, New York. He originally got into music by hanging around studios in 2018 watching other rappers hone their craft. It's during this time that he started to get into it, where he quickly gained a lot of attention. A year later, his first mixtape was out and he was on his way to the top of the Billboard charts. RIP. The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the murder of Pop Smoke.