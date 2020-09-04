Halloween is going to look a lot different this year all over the world. In order to bring back some normalcy, Pop Up Screens is showing some iconic horror and Halloween-themed movies in the Forbidden Forest. The event will start in the U.K. on October 23rd, and will run through the middle of November. A Nightmare On Elm Street, It, Us, and The Lost Boys are just a sample of the horror movies that will be screened in the Forbidden Forest throughout the month of October.

The location is actually Peckham's Copeland Park, which is adjacent to the Bussey Building, so it's not really a Forbidden Forest, though it will more than likely be made up to look that way when Pop Up Screens starts preparing for the event later next month. Tickets are currently on sale, so if you want to get in on one of these horror screenings, now would be the time to secure a ticket before they all disappear. In addition to A Nightmare On Elm Street, It, Us, and The Lost Boys, Pop Up Screens will also be showing The Blair Witch Project, Beetlejuice, The Sixth Sense, Get Out, The Invisible Man, and more.

In addition to the horror and Halloween-themed movies, Pop Up Screens will also be showing some family-friendly movies too. And then after November 15th, they will switch to holiday movies, though they have not announced what they'll be screening at this time. Whatever the case may be, now is the time to get creative to give people some options since, for the most part, they've been stuck indoors for the past several months. Hopefully some North American drive-in theaters will follow suit to provide somewhat of a Halloween experience this year.

With the public health crisis still raging, Halloween will look a lot different this year. Events like Universal's Halloween Horror Nights has already been canceled, which is a big part of the Halloween season for thousands of horror fans. Haunted houses more than likely won't be happening and trick or treating might not even happen. So, horror fans will have to stay indoors, streaming some timely titles and eating candy that they bought from the store instead of poaching from the kids. On the opposite side of things, Walt Disney World will be open for Halloween and is encouraging people to wear costumes.

2020 has basically been one giant and never-ending haunted house. Murder hornets, a worldwide public health crisis, nuclear cannibal ants, 5G conspiracies, and a whole lot more have gone down and we're not even done with the year. With that being said, Pop Up Screens is going out of their way to provide a Halloween season worth looking forward to. Let's hope that others follow suit with similar ideas that can keep people safe while having a good time. You can head over to the official Pop Up Screens website to get ticketing and screening info.