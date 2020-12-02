The beloved anvil-armed sailor of the seven seas comes magically to life in Popeye, arriving on Blu-ray for the first time ever this week from Paramount Home Entertainment. Starring the incomparable Robin Williams in his first big-screen role and Shelley Duvall as his devoted sweetie, Olive Oyl, the delightful musical celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having debuted in theaters on December 12, 1980. To celebrate, we've got an exclusive look at one of the special features which goes behind the scenes of the iconic Popeye the Sailor movie.

The new Blu-ray includes access to a Digital copy of the film, along with nearly 30 minutes of all-new bonus content featuring excerpts from one of Robin Williams' final interviews, a vintage interview with director Robert Altman, as well as a newly conducted interview with Stephen Altman.

Popeye 40th Anniversary Blu-ray special features:

Return to Sweethaven: A Look Back with Robin Williams and the Altmans

and the Altmans The Popeye Company Players

Popeye's Premiere

The Sailor Man Medleys

Theatrical Trailer

Legendary producer Robert Evans and screenwriter Jules Feiffer worked for nearly three years to get Popeye into production. The film combined the talents of Robert Altman, composer and lyricist Harry Nilsson, numerous filmmaking artisans, and an outstanding cast of actors, mimes, athletes and street performers to bring the world of the beloved character to life. The result is an uplifting and visually delightful film that celebrates the magic of what Altman called "a genuine American hero."