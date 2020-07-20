The Lonely Island is one of the most prominent indie comedy voices in Hollywood. From record-breaking parody songs to running SNL for several years, to making cult-hit movies, the latest of which, Palm Springs, recently became Hulu's most-watched feature, the troupe of comedians consisting of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer have a lot to be proud of. In a recent interview with Collider, Samberg revealed how marketing their 2016 movie Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping as a 'Justin Bieber parody' doomed the film.

"The studio was very supportive. I'm not trying to talk bad [about them]. But the marketing department really wanted to lean into the Bieber aspect of it, and we did not at any point feel like what we were making was a Bieber movie."

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping tells the story of grown man child Conner, played by Samberg, whose attempts to stay relevant as the teen pop idol Conner4Real run into trouble because of unreliable friends and colleagues, and his own reckless and irreflective lifestyle. While the character of Conner undoubtedly has some resemblance to Bieber, the movie as a whole was about a lot more than just making fun of the popstar.

Unfortunately, Justin Bieber was one of the biggest musicians in the world at the time, and the movie's marketing department decided to play up that angle, with the result that audiences went into theaters expecting something different from what the film actually offered, as Schaffer points out.

"It's a movie that has like 10 jokes a minute... Let's say there's 500 jokes in the movie, three are directly pulled from him. You can probably find way more about other artists. But they put all three in every piece of marketing that there was. Even the 30-second ad had those three jokes. And they chose the one outfit he wore that was similar, the white outfit which was the Never Say Never outfit."

What made the whole situation even more awkward was the fact that the Lonely Island had worked with Bieber in the past, and the movie made it seem like they had a problem with the musician, which, as Andy Samberg points out, was simply not the case.

"It was not necessarily our preference for [the marketing] to be so Bieber-driven and we really had no specific bone to pick with Bieber. We were really more interested in making something that was commenting on the pop machine and the music machine in general, and making crazy set pieces within that."

Fortunately, the trio has moved on from the disappointment of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping poor box office showing to other projects. Palm Springs continues to draw accolades and strong viewership many days after its release. Taccone is also gearing up to start work on the MacGruber tv show, which is a spinoff from the cult-classic comedy movie of the same name. Even Popstar... has developed a cult following in the years following its release and is today well-regarded as one of the best parodies of the past few decades. This news was first reported at Collider.