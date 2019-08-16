Never stop never stopping! On November 12, the hysterical mockumentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, from The Lonely Island, will be released as a limited edition Steelbook® by Shout! Factory.

Andy Samberg stars as worldwide pop phenom Conner4Real, with Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Sarah Silverman, Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader and Joan Cusack as part of the popstar's 32-person entourage. After a two-year, sold-out, worldwide tour, Conner4Real is the biggest name in music. Then, his sophomore album flops, with Rolling Stone rating it with a "sh*t emoji." Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping goes behind the scenes as Conner faces a crisis of popularity, leaving fans, sycophants and rivals all wondering what to do when Conner4Real is no longer the dopest star of all.

The hilarious comedy from blockbuster producer Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, Superbad, Knocked Up) and Digital Short superstars, The Lonely Island, is loaded with cameos from the biggest names in comedy and music, including Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Carrie Underwood, DJ Khaleed, Nas, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Ringo Starr, Simon Cowell, Questlove, Mariah Carey, and many more.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping Steelbook Special Features Include:

• Audio Commentary With Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer And Jorma Taccone

• Deleted Scenes

• Music Videos

• Gag Reel

• Interview Outtakes

• Bonus Footage

• And More!

Also available is the original soundtrack to Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, on vinyl courtesy of Mondo Music, and can be found on thelonelyisland.com and mondotees.com. It includes nearly two dozen original, comedic pop and hip-hop songs performed by The Lonely Island and featuring artists such as P!NK, Adam Levine, Michael Bolton and Seal. Fans ordering directly from thelonelyisland.com and ShoutFactory.com will receive a limited-edition lithograph, available while supplies last.