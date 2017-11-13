A lot of fans have been skeptical and downright critical about the Porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is about a month away now. There's quite a bit of hate for the cute little creatures that nobody really knows anything about yet and it has definitely led to some pretty humorous conversations on social media. A cursory search for Porgs will lead you on a fantastic journey of a special brand of negativity that only a Star Wars fan can conjure and it appears that Mark Hamill has had enough of your Porg hate and has decided to step up his already strong online troll status.

Mark Hamill took to Twitter over the weekend to address the Porg hatred by reminding fans that there's only 30-odd days to go for him to troll them about the puffin-otter-like creatures. Hamill shared a version of Edvard Munch's Scream painting, but with the shrieking Porg from The Last Jedi trailer Photoshopped over the head. The caption reads.

"When you realize there are only 33 days to troll you until The Last Jedi."

Mark Hamill wants nothing to do with the cynicism surrounding the Porgs in The Last Jedi and he will continue his crusade to troll Star Wars fans at every turn he gets. We'll just have to wait and see just how much screen time that the Porgs get in December.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson took to Twitter back in September to give a little bit of extra info about the Porgs. Johnson explained that they are inquisitive, they can fly short distances, and that the males are typically larger than the females with different coloring. The director also revealed that a group of Porgs is called a "murder," which led to some pretty insensitive drawings from fans taking murder in a different, bloodier direction.

As far as the story goes, not much is clear about the role of the Porgs, but one of them will certainly stand out from the rest as he/she helps Chewie through a rough emotional patch after the death of his pal, Han Solo. It has been hinted that that specific Porg may have been chosen because he shares some of the same coloring as the Wookie. We have also learned that Porgs share DNA with the Caretakers on Ahch-To and we'll more than likely get to see some baby Porgs.

Mark Hamill wants us all to stop with the Porg hate and has reminded us that he is the master Star Wars troll. We don't know if they're the new Ewoks or if they're as annoying as Jar Jar Binks, but Hamill has a few more weeks to mess with all of the anti-Porg speech on the internet. While we wait for The Last Jedi to hit theaters and finally learn about the Porgs, check out some expert trolling along with the first image of a murder of Porgs below, courtesy of Mark Hamill's Twitter account.

