The Star Wars Adventures #27 comic book finally gives us the name of The Last Jedi's hero Porg. The comic is the latest in a three-part story arc that tells the story between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Fans have been looking forward to seeing what happened in between the two movies, but not many expected to learn some new Porg information in the story. However, that's exactly what Ghosts of Kashyyk has delivered.

The main Porg from Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi is officially named Terbus. In the comic story, which is the first installment of a three-parter, the mighty Wookiees of Kashyyyk must defend their home against the armies of the evil First Order. Plus, in our second tale, R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 team up on a top-secret spy adventure for the Resistance. When on Kashyyk with Chewbacca, the Porg's name is mentioned while he's continuously squawking about. The little Porg likes to be heard, apparently.

As for the name Terbus, its origins goes back to the time right after The Last Jedi hit theaters. Rian Johnson attended a screening of the movie and took part in a Q&A afterwards. The father and son hosts of Tatooine Sons: A Star Wars Podcast took it upon themselves to ask about the main Porg's name in The Last Jedi "What do you think his name is?" asked Johnson. The young host replied, "Maybe Terbus?" This prompted the director to look into the camera with a message to Pablo Hidalgo of Lucasfilm's Story Group. Johnson then said, "'Terbus'? Pablo, if you're listening to this livestream: that Porg's name is now Terbus. It's a good Star Wars name."

Related: Does This Dark Rey Theory Expose Palpatine's True Identity in The Rise of Skywalker?

So there we have it, we can thank the Tatooine Sons podcast for the new name of the Porg, though it's not really all that new at this point in time. This was a pretty amazing thing that Rian Johnson and Pablo Hidalgo pulled off for the father and son Star Wars fans. They have officially named a character in one of the biggest franchises in history, which is huge. Plus, Terbus really does sound like a great Star Wars name.

Star Wars Adventure #27 is currently up for sale and is part one of three installments, which fill in some of the gaps between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Since Terbus is in this comic series, we will more than likely end up seeing him on the big screen at the end of the year. We have yet to see him in the promotional material for the movie. Regardless, one Porg would probably be okay with most fans as long as he doesn't bring all of his friends with him. You can check out a preview of Star Wars Adventure #27 over at IDW Publishing.

Happy Wednesday @DeeGoots & @acarboni!



Any chance this little guy could get a shout out on today's The Star Wars Show? #TerbusISCanon! @TerbusThePorgpic.twitter.com/mM4SatLjvS — Tatooine Sons #TheRiseOfSkywalker #TerbusISCanon!! (@TatooineSons) October 30, 2019