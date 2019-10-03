Bella Thorne turned heads in August when it was revealed she had partnered with PornHub to make a adult movie. Her & Him is Thorne's first fully directed short film, though she has made other shorts in the past with help from others. As for as entering the adult industry side of things, the actress/director admits she had wanted to make the movie for a long time, but could not find a traditional studio to work with her because of the taboo subject material. That's when PornHub stepped in to save the day.

Her & Him is currently streaming exclusively on PornHub's Premium service after premiering in mid-September at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany. A NSFW version of the trailer proves that Bella Thorne truly made a pornographic movie and did not hold back. She had this to say when asked what inspired her to do the movie.

"What inspired me to do the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how this relates to our general world, besides in a sexual scenario."

Bella Thorne paired with PornHub's new Visionaries Director's Series, which takes new and unexpected directors to come into the adult side of things to hopefully come up with something new. When Thorne first had the idea for Her & Him, she originally had it taking place in another setting. The actress/director enjoyed the process of having one idea and then switching gears. She explains.

"The vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could kind of, again, switch off from a dominant and submissive. My vision originally was to make a Christmas horror movie. And instead I made a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision. Sometimes you go in thinking that you want something specific and you totally change your mind."

As for the sexual element in Her & Him, that was something Bella Thorne had never tackled before. In the end, she found it a comfortable environment to be in and enjoyed every second of making her first fully directed short. The whole process seems to have taken Thorne by surprise. She had this to say.

"Well, the process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real-life f**king on set, which I have never shot before... also this was my first short in general, so it was quite in interesting experience to have the first thing that I really fully directed have so much sex in it... It is quite a fun environment."

When asked if she had any advice for potential directors partnering with the PornHub Visionaries Series, Bella Thorne says, "Just jump right in, you're never going to get it done until you literally start it." Thorne also spread her advice to directors in general, which seems like pretty wise advice. So far, Her & Him has been getting a positive response from viewers. The trailer alone has over 664,000 views. You can watch the interview with Thorne below, thanks to the PornHub YouTube channel.