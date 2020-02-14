Bella Thorne's PornHub movie is officially free to watch today. The popular adult site is continuing their annual Valentine's Day tradition by making all of their Premium content free for the day. Thorne directed the movie, Her & Him exclusively for PornHub and it was released last year. The partnership proved to be a hit and the former Disney actress had a lot of fun making the movie, which no other studio would produce for her at the time. She even ended up winning the site's coveted Vision Award.

Her & Him is about in an interesting relationship where the couple switches between dominant and submissive, according to Bella Thorne. She described her directorial debut as a "very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision." She originally wanted to make a Christmas horror movie, but the story evolved into something else entirely. Up until now, only PornHub Premium members like Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani have been able to watch the entire movie, so make sure you head over there by the end of this Valentine's Day to give it a whirl.

PornHub has offered up the free Valentine's Day service for quite a few years now. It ends up driving their numbers because of how popular it has become, which is understandable. Not everybody has the money to pay for a Premium PornHub subscription. The company's Vice President, Corey Price, released a statement to talk about the annual event. You can read the full statement below.

"We're about getting people in the mood - it's something we do for 120 million site visitors every day. What gets people in the mood more than Pornhub? That's why we're making Pornhub Premium free for anyone and everyone to access for the holiday. Whether you are spending the holiday with a significant other or loving yourself solo, we want to lend a helping hand to ensure everyone is feeling the love this Valentine's Day."

Superhero fans make up a large chunk of PornHub's general audience, so they can now go and look up some of their favorite heroes engaged in acts that would make Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige blush. There's even that animated porn that is all the rage on the site too. Regardless, there's a little something for everybody, even couples on this special Valentine's Day, thanks to PornHub.

As for gaining access to PornHub's Premium content, including Bella Thorne's Her & Him, users just need to head over to the site today, February 14th, and create a free account. Then boom, you have all of the subscriber content for free, for a limited time. In 2019 alone, more than three million people went online to utilize PornHub Premium. The site maintains that no credit card information is needed, just a free account. So head over to PornHub while the getting is good.