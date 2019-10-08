Joker is a box office phenomenon out of the gate, with its debut this past weekend breaking the October record originally set by Sony's Spider-Man spinoff Venom. The DC villain even managed to beat Justice League's opening, coming in at half the budget. Many fans can't get enough at the moment, and some of them are even turning to Pornhub for an alternative fix.

Joaquin Phoenix is catching some major Oscars buzz for his performance as Arthur Fleck in Joker, but another faction of fans are going out of their way to find an alternative means to celebrate the long standing DC super villain. The enthusiasm for the character is quite apparent, as Pornhub, a leader in adult entertainment on the Internet, has reported a massive surge in searches on their site for the word Joker.

This news comes as Joker is still making big waves at the box office, to become a massive blockbuster hit. As of October 6, the movie has amassed $96.2 million at the domestic box office and another $152.2 internationally for a worldwide gross of $248.4 million. So it's no mystery why search engines are experiencing a tidal wave-sized rise in numbers.

In terms of Pornhub, according to their tracking metrics, there were more than 741,000 searches involving the work Joker over the first 4 days of its theatrical release. The biggest surge hit this last Sunday, with 291,628 searches looking for a naughty take on the Clown Prince of Crime. And there have been more than a few adult themed parodies featuring the grinning criminal mastermind.

This is to be expected. According to insiders at Pornhub, they have seen similar search trends whenever a comic book movie hits theaters. When Suicide Squad arrived on the big screen in 2016, DC Comics fans looking to broaden their horizons weren't necessarily seeking out adult fare featuring takes on Jared Leto's Joker. Instead, they were more interested in Joker's since emancipated girlfriend Harley Quinn, as played in the original Warner Bros. release by Margot Robbie.

At this time, Margot Robbie's version of Harley Quinn is still the most popular movie or video game character searched for on the adult entertainment website. And Harley has racked up more than 10 million searches in just 2019 alone.

As of yet, there isn't a direct adult parody of Joaquin Phoenix's version of Joker. But there are quite a few alternatives. There are plenty of other DC Comics parodies that can be found in part or in whole. This story was first brought to our attention over at TMZ. Joker is still in theaters, and is heading for a second stellar weekend at the box office. And Birds of Prey is sure to cause another Pornhub search sugre when it arrives in theaters next year.