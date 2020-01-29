Kumail Nanjiani's thirst trap photo has gotten him all the free adult entertainment he can handle for the next decade. PornHub has given Kumail Nanjiani a free 10-year subscription to their Premium service. And here's why.

Pornhub used Kumail Nanjiani's shirtless Eternals photo, which shows his new ripped physique, to promote their Muscular Men category after he posted it on social media. Nanjiani was proud of the hard work that went into getting in superhero shape, so he shared the now-famous shirtless selfie online and then it spread like wildfire, giving PornHub yet another superhero boost in the process.

In a new interview, Kumail Nanjiani was asked about the famous shirtless image and his new physique. Conan O'Brien specifically wanted to talk about the PornHub aspect of the story to which Nanjiani proudly declared, "They gave me a 10-year subscription to PornHub Premium," in exchange for using his image. He then clarified that he does not work for the porn site, but he has done some exploring.

For those who don't know, PornHub can be watched for free, without signing up. There are plenty of categories, including regular porn, superhero porn and animated superhero porn, celebrity porn, and a whole lot more adult material. However, Kumail Nanjiani says that the Premium subscription has opened many doors he never even knew existed. He had this to say about his prized new subscription.

"I will say, because people are like, why do you need to pay for porn, and I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this... it's access to a whole new world. Free porn is good, but when you go to Premium? I could develop fetishes, crazy ones, over the next 10 years, and I know I'll be taken care of. There's a lot."

PornHub really doesn't need any extra publicity, but they have been getting a whole lot of free press over the last few months. Bella Thorne's relationship with the site seems to have been a turning point for many people. Bella Thorne wrote and directed her own movie for PornHub's Visionaries Director's Club, which brought her on the set and into a situation she never thought she'd be in. The movie, titled Her and Him is only available to Premium subscribers. The actress clearly loved the experience and could go on to do more work for the site in the near future.

PornHub was also recently in the news for legal reasons. A few weeks ago, a New York man filed a lawsuit for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The man claimed that PornHub did not have any videos with closed captioning, which meant he and other members of the deaf community were not able to enjoy the adult videos like the rest of society. PornHub, who doesn't normally publicly respond to these sorts of things, made a swift announcement pointing to several videos hosted on the site with closed captioning options. You can watch Kumail Nanjiani talk about his PornHub journey below, thanks to the Team Coco YouTube channel.