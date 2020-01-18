The PornHub closed captioning lawsuit has gotten a response from the website itself, commenting on the active lawsuit that they allegedly violated the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a deaf man was suing the popular adult site for not including closed captioning services.

PornHub offers all types of services, but Yaroslav Suris says he can't enjoy his pornography without subtitles explaining the plot to him. The site, which is also a popular hub for looking up superheroes, has decided to respond to Suris' accusations.

PornHub has been in the news quite a bit over the past several months. They made headlines recently when they added an image of shirtless Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani. He's now the model for their Muscular Men category. However, the latest lawsuit almost seems like something ripped from an Onion headline. PornHub's Vice President Corey Price had this to say in response to the lawsuit.

"We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we've denied the deaf and hearing impaired access to our videos. While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we'd like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category."

There we have it. PornHub does have some videos with closed captioning services. "Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew," "Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk," and "Daddy 4K -- Allison comes to Talk About Money to Her Boys' Naughty Father," may not be available with the subtitles, but there are more than a few videos, 1,289 to be exact, that do. As for the other adult websites Yaroslav Suris is suing, that is unclear. It was originally believed that he was only suing PornHub.

Bella Thorne's PornHub directorial debut does not have closed captioning, but the site may go ahead and add them now after all of this attention. The Americans with Disabilities Act aims to to establish "full and equal enjoyment" of services and privileges and "to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else." While porn isn't the first thing that many think of when talking about the ADA, it is now, thanks to Yaroslav Suris, who has a history of ADA lawsuits over the years. He has also sued Fox News and the New York Post for similar alleged ADA violations.

With Pornhub animated superhero searches at an all time high, along with just superheroes in general, there's always going to be someone who can't find what they're looking for. As with most adult sites these days, there's a lot of material that is uploaded by users who definitely don't take the extra time to think of the deaf or hearing impaired. With that being said, after perusing some of the comments from the original report, not a lot of people watch porn with sound on anyway out of fear of getting caught. Yaroslav Suris may just have some ulterior motives here. TMZ was the first to reveal PornHub's response.