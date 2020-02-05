Just yesterday, we heard that Pornhub traffic was down during the Super Bowl. Now, we have a much different story involving the adult video site. Music has a way of sticking to the brain and bringing someone back to a certain time or memory. The PornHub Community intro music apparently has the same effect. A high school student at an unnamed private college preparatory school in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, proved this during a recent prep rally. The student's name has not been publicly released, and it might not since he is more than likely a minor. He has reportedly been suspended for playing the music.

YEOOOOOOO they expelled this kid for playing this during his talent show 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 im boutta pass out pic.twitter.com/iw8nkAZQss — not me (@Mikeyrockss_) February 1, 2020

While the student's name is probably floating around, the video of him playing the PornHub Community intro music has since gone viral. Before the community uploaded videos play on the adult site, a short intro kicks in, consisting of a simple drum beat with a hint of chopped off guitar or keyboard (you can check out an hour-long SFW version of the 2-second intro music below to get a better idea). As evidenced by the video, the student launches into the intro music while performing at a pep rally and the whole crowd goes insane. You would have thought that the kid hit the winning basket from the other side of the court. But no, it was just the PornHub intro music.

The original video claims that the unnamed student was expelled for playing the PornHub intro music, a theme that doesn't get nearly as many Pornhub searches as superhero movies. However, it has since been revealed that he was only suspended, though that has not been officially confirmed either. As for why that would be basis for school suspension, that is also unclear. It's a simple drum beat that could easily be mistaken for the backbeat of a hip hop song. Either the faculty at the school is well-versed in their PornHub musical knowledge, or the student was warned beforehand not to perform the short piece at the event.

While it's questionable if the faculty knew the adult site's intro music, unless they just watched the Die Hard parody on Pornhub released last week, the students in the stands sure knew it. The video is super short and one wishes it were a bit longer to see what happened next. Whatever the case may be, the excitement is obvious right off the bat. The person shooting the moment had to have known that the intro music was going to be played, though that is also unclear. For now, the student is being hailed as a hero for playing the music that has shaped a lot of fond memories. It does not appear that there is a closed captioned version of the Pornhub intro music for the hearing impaired, so PornHub might want to remedy that before another lawsuit goes down.

The PornHub intro music has become something that everybody secretly knows and doesn't want anyone else knowing. With that being said, these students have no problem letting the world know exactly where that drum beat came from and they want everyone to recognize it. PornHub has yet to respond to the viral video, but they might offer the student a free 10-year Premium Pornhub subscription like they did for Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani. You can check out the viral video below, thanks to the Not Me Twitter account.