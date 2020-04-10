Fangoria's Porno red band trailer is streaming on popular adult website Pornhub. The theatrical release of the horror comedy was canceled due to the world's current state of affairs. Most of the entertainment industry has been put on hold for the time being, so Fangoria had to get creative with their release. The "virtual" premiere for the movie is currently being held all day today, April 10th and going though until May 1st. Then Porno will be released onto VOD on May 8th.

"We are so excited to have partnered with some of our favorite local theaters to bring you the theatrical experience of PORNO in your own home! See the SXSW festival favorite on Vimeo On Demand starting 4/10. Crack a cold one, pop some corn, and strap yourself in for what the critics are calling "a macabre meat grinder of lust, sweat, blood and exploding genitals. From 12:00 AM, screenings will be hosted online where viewers can select a movie theater they want to support, and then purchase online tickets via Vimeo. Tickets are $12 a piece and will last for 48 hours after purchase, the window will run until May 1 before the movie heads onto VOD May 8."

The first trailer for the new Fangoria movie Porno was released back at the end of February and it looked promising. However, it was a standard rating, which didn't really show everyone what the movie had to offer. Thankfully, Pornhub is offering potential viewers a better idea of what the horror comedy is all about with some typical gore and nudity. While language and gore are certainly okay on most YouTube red band trailers, the nudity isn't. With tickets now on sale for $12, potential viewers should head over to Pornhub and see if Porno is the right choice of movie for being stuck indoors.

The Porno plot focuses on a group of teenagers working in a movie theater, who are later hunted down by a demon released from a haunted adult movie. It sounds ridiculous, but it also looks like a lot of fun in both the standard trailer and the Pornhub unrated trailer. Pornhub has been getting more into mainstream projects lately, going on to partner with Bella Thorne for her directorial debut and releasing Leilah Weinraub's documentary Shakedown.

It would seem that Pornhub is looking to get into more projects outside of the adult realm in the future. So far, it has been working out quite well for them. Additionally, the popular adult site has been in the news lately for offering free premium Pornhub accounts to the people in Italy and the United States who are all stuck indoors practicing safe social distancing skills. Partnering with Fangoria is another wise move that will likely see them work together again, along with other studios who are working outside the normal entertainment industry paradigm.

Porno's virtual premiere is not aimed at purely making some money back for Fangoria. Viewers can purchase tickets right now and then choose the theater of their choice that they'd like to donate to. Participating theaters include Gateway Film Center (Columbus, OH), FilmBar (Phoenix, AZ), The Frida Cinema (Santa Ana, CA), PFS at The Roxy (Philadelphia, PA), Screenland Armour (Kansas City, MO), and 23 Alamo Drafthouse markets. So, you can check out a pretty awesome horror comedy from Fangoria and help support local theaters that could really use the extra money. It's really a win/win situation for all involved. You can check out the NSFW red band trailer for Fangoria's Porno over at Pornhub and you can watch the regular SFW trailer below, thanks to Stream Source YouTube trailer.