Director and producer J.J. Abrams has confirmed that a Portal movie is still on the cards, with plans to adapt Valve's popular puzzle-platform game edging ever closer to reality. While he did not name any names, Abrams did reveal that a script for the video game adaptation is happening now at Warner Bros., with the filmmaker very excited about their approach.

"We actually do have a script that's being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We're really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing's finally on the rails."

Released in 2007, the first Portal game consists of the first-person player solving a host of different puzzles using "the Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device", a device that can create inter-spatial portals between two flat planes. The main character, Chell, is challenged and taunted throughout by GLaDOS, an artificial intelligence who may be much more than they appear, and who promises "cake" at the completion of each puzzle.

Portal was met with unanimous praise from critics, hailing the game as one of the most original video game outings of modern times. A sequel, Portal 2, hit shelves in 2011, which expanded on the mysterious Aperture, the origins and antagonism of GLaDOS, and a variety of inventive obstacles to the ongoing puzzle missions, which once again must be solved using the handheld portal device.

Though J.J. Abrams does not offer much detail as to his approach to adapting the video game property for live action, he did refer to the "limited narrative" of the games, reasoning that there is a lot of untapped potential waiting to be released.

"It's got enormous potential for a lot of reasons, one of which is because of the limited narrative of the game, as ingeniously told as it is, the potential of it is so huge. It's gonna be super fun."

Portal is a franchise that means a lot to its passionate fanbase, who are perhaps now feeling a bit nervous that Abrams plans to, by the sounds of it anyway, use them as a jumping off point to something different for the planned movie. Hopefully, thanks to the newly emerging trend of relatively faithful video game adaptations such as Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Warner Bros.' recent Mortal Kombat, their concerns can be assuaged for now.

The Portal movie is just one of several high-profile projects on Abrams' radar, with the Star Wars and Star Trek director set to produce a new take on the Man of Steel for Warner Bros. The filmmaker has teamed up with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates for a Superman reboot which will reportedly introduce audiences to a Black version of the comic book icon and move away from the shared universe idea that has dominated comic book movies for the last decade or so.

In fact, Abrams plans to stick with DC for the foreseeable, and though he has no plans to write or direct any of the upcoming DC projects, it was recently reported that he will still "have perhaps the largest footprint [on the DC universe] as he oversees the Justice League Dark Universe for film and TV."

So, are you excited to see what Abrams has planned for the Portal movie? Or would you rather the property was given to someone else?