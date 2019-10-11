Heather Langenkamp is perhaps best known as Nancy from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. She has been making the rounds on the horror circuit quite a lot latley, showing up at places like Monsterpalooza to sign autographs and snap selfies with the fans. Now, the legend is back in a brand new horror movie just in time for Halloween.

Today, we get the first trailer for Portal, which puts a spin on the classic ghost hunting team story for something terrifying, new and original. We also get the first poster for this scary thriller, which will hit digital and On Demand starting October 15.

Genre icons Ryan Merriman (The Jurassic Games), Jamie Tisdale (From Dusk Till Dawn : The Series) and Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street) encounter the terrifying Portal this October. It's Insidious meets Paranormal Activity in director Dean Alioto's "delightfully delicious horror film", which will be available on digital and On Demand from October 15 from Vertical Entertainment.

The ambitious founder of an amateur ghost hunting team, is tired of chasing down the same old "haunts" as every other wanna-be team out there, coming up empty handed each and every time. He dreams of being like the famous teams on TV. Portal is available on Apple TV/iTunes, Amazon Video, VUDU, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, and FandangoNow from Vertical Entertainment.

The highlight of this first sneak peek is Oklahoma native Heather Langenkamp, who squeezed her way into horror fans' hearts with her portrayal of Nancy Thompson in 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street, the seminal first entry in one of the greatest slasher franchises of all time. Created by Wes Craven, the series gave us Freddy Krueger, and spanned 8 original movies and one reboot.

Nancy would return for the first time in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, with Heather Langenkamp reprising the role. Langenkamp would then play a fictionalized version of herself in Wes Craven's New Nightmare, where the actress has to deal with her time on set and the nightmares it has given her.

Portal will serve as Heather Langenkamp's first major role since appearing as Moto in 2013's Star Trek into Darkness. She recently reprised her role as Nancy Thompson for a one time table read of the Dream Warriors script in Hollywood at the famous Whiskey A-Go-Go, alongside most of the cast including Robert Englund reprising his role as Freddy Krueger.

You can check out the trailer for Portal, which comes direct from High Octane Pictures. We also have a creepy new poster for Portal which gleefully promises that 'they have been waiting for you.' If you're looking for some new scares this Halloween, you've come to the right place.