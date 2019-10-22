Just in time for Halloween, the new horror anthology Portals is coming to VOD and will simultaneously arrive in select theaters this Friday, October 25. To celebrate the impending release, we have an exciting exclusive clip from one of the three interconnected stories locked within this genre bending experience.

On August 5th 2020, an undisclosed research facility successfully creates the world's first active black hole...Shortly after a cosmic disruption occurs triggering a series of world-wide blackouts; after which millions of mysterious, reality-altering, Portal-like anomalies appear everywhere and anywhere across the planet. While many flee from the sentient objects, the real terror sets in as people are drawn toward and into them.

Portals comes from four visionary filmmakers currently making their names known in the horror genre. The movie is directed by Eduardo Sanchez, perhaps best known for The Blair Witch and Exits. He is joined by Gregg Hale, who directed one of the segments in V/H/S 2. The Night Comes For Us & Headshot director Timo Tjahjanto is also on board, directing alongside Beyond Skyline helmer Liam O'Donnell.

Portals is a genre-bending anthology featuring three internationally connected stories told from four visionary filmmakers perspective as the cosmic events unfold within the first few days. The action quickly kicks off with our wrap around story following Adam and his family on their way to his mother-in-law's house during the blackouts and reports of missing persons,.

During the road trip their SUV barrels directly into an Anomaly that suddenly appears in the middle of a desolate road. He later wakes up in a mysterious hospital suffering from optic nerve damage and is given an experimental eye transplant that links itself directly to the anomalies. With a determination to be reunited with his family; Adam soon discovers the hospital has cosmic secrets of its own.

The movie has lined up an impress ensemble that includes Neil Hopkins (Lost), Deanna Russo (Burning Love, Knight Rider), Gretchen Lodge (Lovely Molly), Natacha Gott (After the Dark), Phet Mahathongdy (Skyline), Ptolemy Slocum (Westworld) and Salvita Decorte (The Night Comes For Us).

Before debuting this Friday, just in time for any Halloween movie marathons you may be planning, Portals held its World Premiere at Beyond Fest earlier this year, where it was greeted with praise by horror and sci-fi fans in attendance. The movie follows in the footsteps of the V/H/S horror anthology from the same team behind Portals, which includes producer Brad Miska and creator Chris White, alongside BoulderLight Pictures' J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, and Pigrat Productions' Alyssa and Griffin Devine. Says creator and producer Chris White.

"With our collective love for horror anthologies, we wanted to challenge ourselves and do something new, unique and more cosmic from what's already been done previously in this space. I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised by what Portals is offering especially with our line up of seriously kick-ass filmmakers involved. Get ready for an awesome ride!"

Be sure to check out other exclusive clips from the Portals anthology over at our friends Bloody-Disgusting and JoBlo.